Derek Mapp Bought 37% More Shares In Eurocell

Potential Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Derek Mapp, recently bought UK£110k worth of stock, paying UK£1.10 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 37%.

View our latest analysis for Eurocell

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eurocell

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Derek Mapp was not their only acquisition of Eurocell shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£1.28 per share in a UK£128k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.11. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Eurocell insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Eurocell insiders own about UK£407k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Eurocell Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Eurocell stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eurocell. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eurocell you should know about.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.