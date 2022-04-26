Derek Sloan and Rick Nicholls Touring Essex County This Weekend

ESSEX COUNTY, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Windsor Welcomes Ontario Party leaders Derek Sloan and Rick Nicholls, along with candidates Frank Causarano and Jeremy Palko. Derek and Rick have been two of the most vocal Politicians against government overreach. Team Ontario will be discussing their vision for the future of Ontario and how to restore affordability and prosperity back to your life. You can learn more about The Ontario Party and their leaders at 3 local rally's this weekend, with special guest speakers. Including Windsor's own Patrick Ducharme.

Saturday April 30th at 1pm Saturday April 30th from 5pm to 9pm Rally with Derek Sloan and Rick Nicholls Fundraiser Dinner Open House 2100 Spring Garden Road Windsor Roma Club Leamington

$50 entry fee. Kids eat free

Credit Cards and cheques accepted



Sunday May 1st at 11am Rally with Derek Sloan and Rick Nicholls and Special Guest Speaker Patrick Ducharme Atlas Tube Centre Arena C 447 Renaud Line Road, Belle River

Derek Sloan is a former MP with the Conservative Party. After leaving Federal politics in favor of seeking a greater impact in local government, Derek became the leader of the Ontario Party. In his new role as party leader, he has continued to be a fierce advocate for truth and transparency in government and will continue the fight for the rights and freedoms of Ontarians.

Rick Nichols is the MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington and in December 2021, became the first sitting member of the Ontario Party. Rick is currently in his third term in the Ontario Parliament. Rick has always been an ardent defender of the rights of Ontarians, most recently during the pandemic.

Patrick Ducharme is a Windsor trial lawyer whose distinguished career has spanned over forty years. Pat is a prolific author, lecturer and educator and in 2021 he received what is perhaps the highest possible honor among Canadian lawyers; the G. Arthur Martin Criminal Justice Medal. For decades, Mr. Ducharme has been a champion of free speech and the rights of Canadians.

Frank Causarano is a 39-year-old entrepreneur, business owner and is a dedicated husband and father. Active in the community through his family's business, of over 40 years that he leads with his wife Marlene. Frank is familiar and concerned with the current issues affecting families and businesses especially in the Essex County region which has borne the brunt of the pandemic regionally if not the most in North America.

