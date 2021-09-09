Derichebourg - SBF 120

Derichebourg, a global operator at the international level in environmental services to businesses and local and municipal authorities, announces its inclusion in the SBF 120 index, in accordance with the decision taken by the Scientific Council of the Euronext Paris Indices.

The SBF 120 index comprises the 120 leading stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation.

Derichebourg also enters the CAC Mid 60 index.

These decisions will take effect on Friday September 17th, 2021, after market closes.

ISIN code : FR 0000053381-DBG

