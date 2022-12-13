U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.25
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,757.75
    +46.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.47
    +1.30 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.32
    +2.49 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6820
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,201.23
    +235.76 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.77
    +6.11 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.50
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Deriv global offices certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022-23

Deriv Group
·2 min read
Deriv Group
Deriv Group

Celebrating achievements in Deriv’s office in Malaysia

Deriv's offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time.
Deriv's offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time.

Deriv’s office in Dubai - A Great Place to Work

GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices - Dubai office
GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices - Dubai office

Deriv’s employees in Malta celebrated GPTW certification

Deriv's Malta office has been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).
Deriv's Malta office has been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).
Deriv Malaysia - Great Place to Work
Deriv Malaysia - Great Place to Work


Celebrating achievements in Deriv’s office in Malaysia

Cyberjaya, MALAYSIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deriv, one of the world's largest online brokers, once again proved that great work challenges and dynamic work culture are the driving force behind its global success. Cyberjaya, Dubai, Asuncion, Minsk, Birkirkara, Limassol, Kigali, Ipoh, Malaka, and Labuan offices have been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

Deriv's offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time. The official list was announced based on the confidential feedback of employees on work culture, employee engagement, and job satisfaction and an audit of management policies and practices by the organiser's 'Trust Index©'.

The surveys conducted in the offices across regions revealed that 100% said they are treated fairly regardless of gender and race. All agreed that the management is honest and ethical in its business practices. According to the survey results, a positive and fun environment, complemented by its supportive culture, made this possible.

Deriv efforts and commitment to building a workplace culture that focuses on core values of Integrity, Customer focus, Competence, and Teamwork ensued a positive outcome. The work culture is open and transparent and treats employees from diverse backgrounds with equality and honesty.

Jean-Yves Sireau, Chief Executive Officer shares, "We want Deriv to be a vibrant community of dynamic people who loves to build things, bring innovative solutions to exciting business challenges, and have fun together. Winning several ‘Best Places to Work’ awards is a testimonial that we are on the right path!"

Click on the link to know the complete list of Deriv’s certified offices.

GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices.

Deriv Dubai - Great Place to Work
Deriv Dubai - Great Place to Work


Deriv’s office in Dubai - A Great Place to Work


Deriv Malta - Great Place to Work
Deriv Malta - Great Place to Work

Deriv’s employees in Malta celebrated GPTW certification.

This information is considered accurate and correct at the date of publication. Changes in circumstances after the time of publication may impact the accuracy of the information.

About Deriv
For the last 22 years, Deriv’s mission has been to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Deriv’s product offering includes intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. Platforms and assets offered vary by country. With more than 950 employees present globally, Deriv strives to provide the best work environment, which includes positive work culture, timely addressing of employee concerns, celebrating employee achievements, and conducting initiatives to boost employee morale.

PRESS CONTACT
Aleksandra Zuzic
aleksandra@deriv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9d35f6f-38ce-4302-a07d-cd1d338efe77
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2972136a-da46-4f2e-9ebd-b04eeb52b5b7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/350aa5c1-b97d-47ea-9ee5-5131969d001f


Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Hit by COVID wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

    From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine. After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID stance last week. Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov. 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • Rolls-Royce rivals gear up for mini-nuke race as power system creaks

    Rolls Royce has long been at the vanguard of Britain's nuclear industry, with more than half of the UK’s £385m fund to support advanced projects in the field allocated to Rolls’s mini-nukes programme.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.