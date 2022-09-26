U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,708.68
    +15.45 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,579.73
    -10.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,993.01
    +125.08 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.21
    +18.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    +1.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.80
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0680 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2280
    +0.9080 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,207.91
    +302.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.57
    +8.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.71
    +20.11 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Dermacosmetics Market is estimated to progress revenue worth US$ 25.7 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Dermacosmetics: Product Sales through e-Commerce Pharmacies to Remain High

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermacosmetics market was worth US$ 17.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Key players operating in the dermacosmetics market are developing products targeted at particular ambiguous skin health issues, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the decade.

The mantra now making the rounds in the cosmetic industry is 'prevention over cure'. Dermacosmetics have developed as a replacement and addition to medical opinion. Customers' awareness of the long-term harm caused by environmental factors such as pollution, sunlight, and antibacterial chemicals is rising, which is causing a significant rise in the demand for dermacosmetics that can prevent damage. Dermacosmetic products are different from other generic skincare products and provide high-quality and efficient skin remedies. Some advantages of dermacosmetic products over over-the-counter (OTC) skincare products are higher quality ingredients, more potent & advanced ingredients, and better delivery of ingredients.

Request for the sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33162

The utilization of organic components in dermacosmetics, including olive oil, green tea, oatmeal, acai berry, mulberry, pomegranate, and coffee berry, is projected to create new commercial opportunities. Manufacturing companies have begun utilizing cutting-edge techniques to increase the sales of their cosmetics by introducing new products with more natural ingredients and appealing packaging because cosmetics contain chemical compounds that can numerous negative side effects on the skin.

Furthermore, significant companies in the market, such as Occulus Innovative Science, Inc. and CCA Industries, Inc., are utilizing a variety of e-Commerce marketing strategies to promote their products, particularly topical products. e-Commerce companies provide their topical products at reduced prices, either through coupons or by offering similar product choices. This strategy has been a key role in the growing and regular use of dermacosmetic products by end users, helping companies expand their market footprints across the world.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33162

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Skin care treatment held 25% market share in 2021.

  • Scar & acne indications accounted for more than 24% market share in 2021.

  • By distribution channel, e-Commerce pharmacies generate high revenues, and the segment held a market share of 29.7% in 2021.

  • Around 31.2% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by Europe in 2021.

“Rising focus on innovative dermacosmetic products and increasing demand for better treatment options due to rising prevalence of various forms of skin disorders will drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33162

Market Competition

Leading players are focused on innovative product launches and partnerships to meet customer demand and expand the product portfolios.

Some of the key strategies adopted by industry players in the dermacosmetics market are:

  • In March 2022, Galderma announced that its 'Twyneo' Cream, the first-ever tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide combination to treat face acne, would be available in the United States (AAD) at the American Academy of Dermatology.

  • In January 2022, L'Oréal and Verily partnered strategically to enhance skin health. To better understand and describe skin and hair aging mechanisms and to guide L'Oréal's precision beauty tech strategy and consumer product development, the agreement is anticipated to involve two programs.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33162

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dermacosmetics market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the treatment (skincare, hair care, anti-aging, hygiene, sun care, cosmetics, facial care, others), indication (dry skin, atopic skin eczema, hyperpigmentation, scar & acne, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

    There wouldn't be many who think CVS Health Corporation's ( NYSE:CVS ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.8x is...

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.