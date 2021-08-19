U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Dermal Facial Fillers Market | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dermal facial fillers market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.45 billion at a CAGR of 9.14%, during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.14%.

Attractive Opportunities with Dermal Facial Fillers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Dermal Facial Fillers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and dermatological clinics and beauty centers and medical spas) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dermal-facial-fillers-market-industry-analysis

The dermal facial fillers market is driven by the increasing global awareness of medical aesthetics. In addition, increased incidences of premature aging of the skin and increasing demand from the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the Dermal Facial Fillers Market. However, the high cost of procedures, skin complications associated with dermal facial fillers, and increasing regulatory scrutiny may hamper the market growth.

Major Dermal Facial Fillers Companies:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.

  • Galderma SA

  • Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.

  • Huons Co. Ltd.

  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Suneva Medical Inc.

  • Symatese Group

  • Teoxane SA

  • Westlake Dermatology PA

Dermal Facial Fillers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Hospitals and dermatological clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beauty centers and medical spas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dermal Facial Fillers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermal-facial-fillers-market--evolving-opportunities-with-abbvie-inc-and-anika-therapeutics-inc--technavio-301358412.html

SOURCE Technavio

