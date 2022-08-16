Dermal Fillers Market to Hit US$ 9.23 Billion by 2030| Dermal Fillers Industry Trends, Business Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market is expected to clock US$ 9.23 Billion by 2030. The global dermal fillers market is driven by rising preference for aesthetic enhancement or correction, fad culture, and increasing influence due to social media proliferation. Additionally, growing research & development in dermal fillers, growing preference for youthful appearance, and introduction of novel fillers, are fueling the market. However, high cost of fillers, risk of undesirable outcomes, increasing awareness about body positivity, and surgical limitations are holding the global dermal fillers market growth.

Strategic Developments

In Feb 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Juvéderm Volbella XC Under Eye Filler

In May 2022, Galderma presented upcoming new portfolio of neuromodulators, fillers, biostimulators, and clinical data at the IMCAS World Congress 2022

In Sep 2021, Galderma and Sofregen Medical Inc. entered into a technical partnership to develop next generation fillers. This partnership focuses on utilizing the power of silk protein for immediate volume restoration and provide structure for tissue strengthening

In Sept 2019, Allergan received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of juvederm VOLUMA XC hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler to correct age-related deficit

In May 2020, Galderma Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Restylane® Kysse. Restylane Kysse is the first hyaluronic acid filler specifically indicated for the lips using XpresHAn Technology. XpresHAn Technology™ products have demonstrated natural-looking results for patients with dynamic facial wrinkles

Growth Drivers

Dermal fillers market growth is attributed to growing geriatric population. With aging, skin starts to lose collagen which provides structure and strength within the body and also gives elasticity and strength to the skin. Dermal filler reduces facial lines & wrinkles and also provides nourishment to skin keeping it hydrated and youthful. According to the World Health Organization, In 2019 the number of people aged above 60 years and older was 1 billion and is expected to grow to nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. Therefore, growing number of aging population is expected to increase the demand for anti-aging dermal filler, and eventually propel the growth of the market

With aging, the body starts to lose collagen, thus the skin starts to lose its bounce and flexibility, resulting in an aged look. In such cases, dermal fillers play an important role as they fill volume to the skin, make face lines more symmetrical, and plump up cheeks and lips. Dermal fillers are injected under the facial skin to decrease wrinkles & lines, soften creases, restore lost facial skin volume, and/or enhance facial contours. This is deemed as a cost effective cosmetic procedure used to look younger without surgery. It is also used for smile fixation, fixation of aging effects, facial line correction, and scar treatment.

The global dermal fillers market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Material, Application, End-user, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

The global dermal fillers market has been segmented into two types:

Temporary & Semipermanent Fillers

Permanent Fillers

The temporary & semipermanent dermal fillers are biodegradable and last from 6 months to 1 year. The temporary & semipermanent dermal fillers segment holds the highest share during the forecast period owing to its low cost, easy and non-invasive procedure, and good body compatibility. On the other hand, the market share of permanent fillers is relatively less due to factors such as irreversible outcomes, risk of undesirable results, and high cost. The demand for permanent fillers is higher in developed markets of North America and Western Europe.

Excerpts From ‘By Materials’

The global dermal fillers market based on materials has been segmented into:

Bovine Collagen

Porcine Collagen

Fat Fillers

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polymethyl Methacrylates

Polyacrylamide Gels

Others

Hyaluronic acid is leading the global market in terms of revenue, owing biocompatibility nature, and less cost as compared to other fillers. Hyaluronic acid stimulates the production of collagen which provides nourishment and elasticity to the skin. Additionally, minimally invasive procedures and technological advancement are also contributing to market growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

The global dermal fillers market based on application has been segmented into:

Lip Enhancement

Nose Reshaping

Facelift

Facial Line Correction

Wrinkle Correction

Scar Treatment

Nose reshaping/rhinoplasty procedures have the highest market share attributed to prevalence of nasal deformities, increasing cases of nasal obstruction, and increasing aesthetical demand for nose reshaping. Additionally, less recovery time and low-cost procedures as compared to other cosmetic procedures are also contributing to the global dermal fillers market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global dermal fillers market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global dermal fillers market, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to availability of a multitude of approved dermal fillers, high demand for both invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and widespread availability of skilled cosmetic surgeons.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dermal fillers market are:

Galderma S.A

Sinclair Pharma Ltd

BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd

Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Dr. Korman Laboratories

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc

Suneva Medical

BIOPLUS CO., LTD

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc

Merz GmbH & Co. KgaA

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

