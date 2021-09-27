U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Dermal Fillers Market to Hit USD 6.28 Billion with 10.8% CAGR by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Painless Facial Treatment to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Top Players Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Suneva Medical (California, U.S.), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada), DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Isreal), SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD. (U.K), Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France), BIOPLUS CO. LTD. (South Korea), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India), Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.), Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), Revance Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.), ALLERGAN (Dublin, Ireland) and other key market players.

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.28 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 10.8% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.84 billion in 2020.

Demand for cosmetic procedures, especially the non-invasive ones such as face fillers, is increasing. Face fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin of the face to provide fuller and smoother skin. Moreover, there are various other applications of injectable implants, such as lip enhancement and treatment of acne scars. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding filler procedures among millennials and the Gen Z population significantly promotes the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939


COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 is visible in the healthcare sector as it is at the epicenter of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge. The medical cosmetics sector was particularly affected as it was a non-essential and elective service. Due to lockdowns, the sector witnessed disruptions in supply chains raised due to limitations on import and export, closure of flights, reduced production, and disturbed supply channels. For instance, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), a strong player in the global market, recorded a decrease of 42.3% in revenue compared to fiscal year (FY) 2019 for the JUVEDERM Collection. However, the market is expected to boom back again during the forecast period.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Market Segmentation:

By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

  • Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

The increasing investment in the R & D sector of the medical cosmetics industry is expected to promote the dermal fillers market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend and popularity of fillers treatment over the years has increased dramatically. For instance, in a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) in 2019, an estimated 4,315,859 procedures involving hyaluronic acid fillers were conducted worldwide 2019. This number was increased by 15.7% over the previous year of 2018. Such a dramatic increase in such procedures is anticipated to propel market growth.


Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939


Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the high disposable income of people in the region. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding new products are anticipated to drive the regional market. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, about 16.3 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. The market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a significant managed services market share. This is attributable to the increasing consciousness of the individuals regarding their physical appearance in the region. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea’s LG Chem announced that they had initiated the clinical trial of a premium dermal filler called YVOIRE Y-Solution in China. Therefore, its launch is expected to promote the regional market during the forecast period.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. launched RHA Dermal Filler Line. It is the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler that can be used to correct dynamic facial wrinkles and folds in the U.S. Such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Industry Development

  • March 2021 – Galderma announced the re-launch of Sculptra (injectable poly-l-lactic acid) in Europe with an updated administration protocol.

List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

  • ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

  • Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

  • Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

  • BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

  • Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

  • SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)

  • DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)

  • Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

  • Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries

    • Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

    • Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Fillers Market

  • Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dermal-fillers-market-9173


