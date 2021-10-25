U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,563.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.75
    +31.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.40
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6270
    +0.1670 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,780.96
    +1,928.96 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.32
    +33.77 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Dermal Fillers Market Size [2021-2028] | To USD 6.28 billion, While Exhibiting an Impressive CAGR of 10.8%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Top Players Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Suneva Medical (California, U.S.), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada), DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Isreal), SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD. (U.K), Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France), BIOPLUS CO. LTD. (South Korea), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India), Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.), Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), Revance Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.), ALLERGAN (Dublin, Ireland) and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.28 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 10.8% between 2021 and 2028. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.84 billion in 2020.

Demand for cosmetic procedures, especially the non-invasive ones such as face fillers, is increasing. Face fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin of the face to provide fuller and smoother skin. Moreover, there are various other applications of injectable implants, such as lip enhancement and treatment of acne scars. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding filler procedures among millennials and the Gen Z population significantly promotes the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

10.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 6.28 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.84 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

163

Segments covered

By Material, By Product, By End User, Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Growth Drivers

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 is visible in the healthcare sector as it is at the epicenter of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge. The medical cosmetics sector was particularly affected as it was a non-essential and elective service. Due to lockdowns, the sector witnessed disruptions in supply chains raised due to limitations on import and export, closure of flights, reduced production, and disturbed supply channels. For instance, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), a strong player in the global market, recorded a decrease of 42.3% in revenue compared to fiscal year (FY) 2019 for the JUVEDERM Collection. However, the market is expected to boom back again during the forecast period.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Market Segmentation:

By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

  • Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

The increasing investment in the R & D sector of the medical cosmetics industry is expected to promote the dermal fillers market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend and popularity of fillers treatment over the years has increased dramatically. For instance, in a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) in 2019, an estimated 4,315,859 procedures involving hyaluronic acid fillers were conducted worldwide 2019. This number was increased by 15.7% over the previous year of 2018. Such a dramatic increase in such procedures is anticipated to propel market growth.


Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939


Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the high disposable income of people in the region. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding new products are anticipated to drive the regional market. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, about 16.3 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. The market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a significant managed services market share. This is attributable to the increasing consciousness of the individuals regarding their physical appearance in the region. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea’s LG Chem announced that they had initiated the clinical trial of a premium dermal filler called YVOIRE Y-Solution in China. Therefore, its launch is expected to promote the regional market during the forecast period.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. launched RHA Dermal Filler Line. It is the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler that can be used to correct dynamic facial wrinkles and folds in the U.S. Such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Industry Development

  • March 2021 – Galderma announced the re-launch of Sculptra (injectable poly-l-lactic acid) in Europe with an updated administration protocol.


List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

  • ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

  • Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

  • Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

  • BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

  • Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

  • SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)

  • DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)

  • Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

  • Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries

    • Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

    • Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Fillers Market

  • Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dermal-fillers-market-9173


Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kickoff a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,000 levels would settle the markets.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazil Nickel and Copper Projects

    The South Africa-based miner confirmed the talks Monday, without disclosing the valuation under discussion, after The Wall Street Journal reported they were taking place. It would acquire Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita mine, one of the world’s biggest open-pit nickel sulfide mines, and Mineracao Vale Verde, which is developing a copper-and-gold mine. Miners are racing to secure supplies of metals that will be needed to keep pace with rising demand for electric vehicles.

  • Retirement savings contribution credits and more: How Congress can help retirees save

    Congress is considering several proposals that could make retirement savings more worthwhile: student loan matching, retirement credits, and more

  • QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

    QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40% stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday. The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.

  • Brembo eyes startup deals as software takes bigger role in brakes

    Brembo could look at buying tech startups to boost the software content of its premium brakes, Chief Executive Daniele Schillaci said, as the Italian company unveiled its latest braking system. The company, whose customers include Ferrari, Tesla, and several Formula One teams, presented 'Sensify', a pioneering braking system that can operate independently on each of a vehicle's four wheels. Schillaci, an automotive industry veteran with previous stints at Nissan Motor and Toyota, said mechanics were still predominant in the Sensify system, compared with software content.

  • HSBC Says It Will Buy Back $2 Billion in Stock as Profit Jumps

    The London-based bank, which makes most of its profit in Hong Kong and mainland China, earned $3.54 billion in the three months to the end of September, up from $1.36 billion in the same period last year.

  • Saudi push on company headquarters showing success, says official

    Saudi Arabia's push for firms to set up regional headquarters in Riyadh is proving successful and is not aimed at dismantling corporate operations elsewhere, a senior Saudi official said. The world's top oil exporter and largest Arab economy has given foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters or risk losing out on government contracts as it competes for foreign capital and talent. Fahd al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Reuters there has been "a lot of success" in attracting multinationals and that details would be announced at Saudi's flagship investment forum FII which starts on Tuesday.

  • CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

    According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • Petrol prices surge to new record high - live updates

    Call to reopen North Sea gas storage sites Tesco reeling after hackers bring down its website FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc as focus shifts to Budget Roger Bootle: Steady Sunak already has his eye on the next election Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter