Dermal Fillers Market Size to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Dermal Fillers Market Trends and Insights By Type (hyaluronic acid, Polymers & particles, Calcium hydroxylapatite, and Collagen) By Brand (Juvederm, Radiesse and Restylane), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, and Lip Treatments), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermal Fillers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dermal Fillers Market Information By Type, Brand, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market was valued USD 5.08 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

The global dermal fillers market is likely to witness significant growth in future years. Factors such as easy accessibility, relative ease & success, short recovery time, and almost immediate results increase the adoption of dermal filling treatments.

Dermal fillers have become a major game-changer in the beauty industry. With extensive research in the field, dermal fillers have become far more effective and safer. Getting facial fillers is an easier option than plastic or cosmetic surgery. The disappearance of stigma around aesthetic procedures due to celebrity endorsement increases the popularity of dermal fillers.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3893

The increasing number of luxury clinics and private cosmetic treatment centers are making this cosmetic trend more visible in the market. Moreover, the growing social media trend has encouraged many to adopt dermal fillers instead of undergoing a knife. Also, the growing availability of world-class aesthetic experts and comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual requirements is increasing the size of the dermal fillers market.

Developers and providers of dermal fillers strive to design new and innovative products that can provide advanced solutions for users and ease the processes further. They invest substantially to drive required R&D activities, which push the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the visible effects of treatment are spurring market growth.

Also, greater awareness & acceptance of aesthetic medicine and improved accessibility to practitioners in the field are the major factors escalating the market value. The growing aging population and the rising per capita disposable income positively impact the market revenues. Though the dermal fillers sector is strictly regulated, it, unfortunately, sees a rise in low-quality and counterfeit products.

However, genuine and certified dermal fillers, too, can cause various side effects. Such adverse effects restrict the growth of the market to a great extent. Simultaneously, the high cost of dermal fillers and stringent procedure regulations limit the market growth. Nevertheless, the increasing purchasing power of consumers is projected to support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 9.1 Billion

CAGR

7.9%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Application, Brand

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries to Boost the Dermal Fillers Market Growth

on-going technical development in the dermal fillers

Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the global dermal fillers market appears fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, innovation, new technology launches, and brand reinforcement remain the popular trends of these players. The growth statistics of the cosmetology industry presage the probable heights the market can reach further.

Further, market players focus on product launches and expand their global footprints by entering untapped markets. Companies specializing in facial injectors sign distribution agreements to expand the reach of their novel dermal fillers. Strategic partnerships allow them to expand their product range and gain shares of common stock in return.

For instance, on Nov. 04, 2022, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company involved in innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, announced two publications that advance glabellar line injection technique and assessment. The company continues successfully commercializing its range of dermal fillers and obtaining funding with its R&D activities and regulatory approvals.

The publications highlight the nuances of the glabellar line (GL) injection technique and aim to improve patient outcomes, irrespective of the neuromodulator used. Precise injection techniques and comprehensive patient assessment can improve aesthetic outcomes when treating frown lines.

Players leading the global dermal fillers market are

  • Allergan (Ireland)

  • Galderma Laboratories LP (Switzerland)

  • Merz Pharma (Germany)

  • Sinclair Pharma (UK)

  • Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel)

  • Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland)

  • SciVision Biotech Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Suneva Medical (US)

  • Medytox (South Korea)

Segmentation

The dermal fillers market report is segmented into types, applications, and regions.

The type segment is sub-segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polymers & particles, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into facial line correction treatments, face lifts, lip treatments, and others.

The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (78 Pages) on Dermal Fillers: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dermal-fillers-market-3893

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global dermal fillers market. The largest share of the market is attributed to the increase in spending on cosmetic procedures and the increasing number of treatment facilities. Also, the presence of many players and the availability of product ranges in the region drive market growth. The rising popularity of dermal fillers in this region escalates the market value.

Furthermore, the increasing desire to look picture-perfect and the availability of a number of dermal fillers in this region boost the market size. The increasing adoption of dermal fillers to maintain youthful looks drives the regional market growth. Also, growing beauty concerns among the mid-age and elderly populaces are major tailwinds for regional market growth. Moreover, the high per capita disposable income and expenditures on wellness influence market growth.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3893

Europe holds the second-largest share in the dermal fillers market. The huge popularity of facial aesthetics, recent technological advancements, and the increasing uptake of advanced dermal fillers substantiate dermal filler market revenues. Additional factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing consciousness for futuristic beauty treatments, and increasing prominence for physical appearance in the region foster market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for dermal fillers globally. Factors such as the development of related technologies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in aesthetic treatments escalate the dermal fillers market value. With their improving economic conditions, China, India, and Japan hold sizable shares in the APAC dermal fillers market.

Discover More Research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Cosmetic Surgery Market Information By Gender (Female and Male), By Age Group (13 To 29, 30 To 54, and 55 & Above), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital & Clinic, and Office & Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest Of The World)—Forecast Till 2030

Aesthetics Market Information By Procedure (Invasive Procedures {Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others} and Non-invasive Procedures {Botox Injections, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, and Others}), By Gender (Male, and Female), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, and Home Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Orthopedic/Spine Treatments, Oncology/Cancer Treatments, Cosmetic Treatments, Cardiovascular Treatments, Dental Treatments, Fertility/IVF Treatments, others), by Regions - Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


