U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.45
    -10.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,946.00
    +109.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.41
    -162.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.55
    +24.40 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    +2.72 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    +12.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0078
    +0.0109 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0110
    -0.0970 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0140 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3200
    -1.6970 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,778.78
    +747.63 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.09
    +14.50 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Dermal Fillers Market Size Worth USD 9.1 Billion by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Dermal Fillers Market Trends and Insights by Type (hyaluronic acid, Polymers & particles, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, and Collagen), Brand (Juvederm, Radiesse and Restylane), Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, and Lip Treatments), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermal Fillers Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dermal Fillers Market Information by Type, Brand, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market was valued USD 5.08 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030, which predicts Market Research Future (MRFR).

Dermal Fillers Market Competitive Analysis:

To increase their share of the global market, the majority of major companies are resorting to various forms of consolidation, including mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions. They're also putting a lot of energy into expanding their product lines. They have an advantage over their rivals because of the increased demand for minimally invasive cosmetic methods, which will lead to a variety of innovations and product innovation.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3893

The major players of the market are:

  • Galderma Laboratories, LP (Switzerland)

  • Allergan (Ireland)

  • Merz Pharma (Germany)

  • Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel)

  • Sinclair Pharma (UK)

  • Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland)

  • Suneva Medical (US)

  • SciVision Biotech Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Medytox (South Korea)

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size

USD 9.1 Billion

CAGR

7.9%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Application and Brand

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries

Increasing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Techniques

Dermal Fillers Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

According to MRFR's study of the dermal filler market, rising interest in aesthetic procedures is one aspect that has the potential to boost the market throughout the forecast period. A major factor in the market's expected growth during the forecast period is the rising popularity of face procedures among both sexes. In addition, the market is expected to benefit in the next period from the ongoing technical development of dermal fillers by key companies.

During the time period under review, the industry has been presented with a sizable potential brought about by the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Manufacturers are releasing a slew of new, ground-breaking items to keep up with surging consumer demand, a trend that should fuel expansion in the years to come.

The evolution of fillers has stimulated neocollagenesis, which will allow for longer-lasting cosmetic improvements. These medications also lessen the likelihood of life-threatening complications or side effects. Additionally, some companies are working to perfect biodegradable filler, which has the potential to eliminate the need for allergy testing.

Dermal Fillers Market Restraints

The high price of these fillers is a potential restraint on the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the existence of unlicensed professionals is forecast to have a severe unfavourable effect on the dermal face fillers industry in the near future.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (78 Pages) on Dermal Fillers: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dermal-fillers-market-3893

COVID-19 Analysis:

As a result of the lockdown in place in the vast majority of locations around the world, the pandemic has had a disproportionately large influence on the fields of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic dermatology. Further, as economies have slowed, consumers' discretionary spending has decreased, making it harder for them to afford pricey cosmetic services. Demand for dermal filler was low as the number of elective cosmetic treatments dropped. Although the market will rebound thanks to high demand and the associated decrease in COVID-19 instances.

Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation:

By Type

Extensive expansion of the hyaluronic acid market is predicted for the analyzed time frame. During the period under review, the market is forecast to expand on the back of rising levels of innovation and the introduction of new products in the sector.

By Brand

The market for Juvéderm is predicted to expand rapidly over the analyzed time frame.

By Application

It is anticipated that the face lift market will develop at the fastest rate during the study period. The sectors are expected to be driven over the assessment period by the rising demand for aesthetic attractiveness and the rising consciousness of beauty among women.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3893

Dermal Fillers Market Regional Analysis:

According to MRFR's report on the dermal fillers market, the Americas are poised to become the industry's largest regional segment throughout the study's forecast period. The increasing demand for cosmetic goods and the growing interest in non-invasive facial procedures have contributed to the expansion of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing number of clinical trials to develop novel skin beauty products is expected to further fuel the regional market. The United States is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the regional market, more so than any other country in the region.

During the projection period, Europe is projected to have the second-largest market share for dermal fillers. The rising interest in non-surgical facial rejuvenation is anticipated to be a key factor that can boost the market in the area over the forecast period. The growing number of approved and available products across the region is another key factor that should help the dermal fillers market share of the region grow.

Rising per capita income and the proportion of the world's elderly population make Asia-Pacific the region with the highest potential for growth over the next several years. Other significant factors that are expected to drive the market in the area during the assessment period include the rising demand for facial aesthetics products and the rising desire for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Developing countries like India, China, and Japan are likely to play a major role in bolstering the regional market due to the availability of attractive prospects that might accelerate the industry.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3893

As a result of low levels of education and inadequate infrastructure, the Middle East and North Africa (MEA) are predicted to grow at the slowest rate. However, the launch of more products in a select number of Middle Eastern nations and the presence of untapped market potential should help the market grow in the region. It is assumed that Africa will fall behind because many African countries are still developing. It is expected, however, that countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and a few others, will help to boost regional commerce.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis; by Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants) and others) - Forecast to 2030

Aesthetics Market Size Analysis By Procedure (Surgical Aesthetic Procedures and Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Salons & Spas) and By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast till 2030

Facial Injectable Market Share, Growth and Trends Analysis by Type (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymers and Particles and Collagen), Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face Lift and Lip Treatments), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Spa & Beauty Clinic) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Spotify stock down on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Many investors are hesitating before buying stocks. Let's take a closer look at these players to buy -- without any hesitation. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sells treatments in a variety of high-growth areas, including immunology and neuroscience.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • 3 Medical Stocks On the Rebound

    When the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than two years ago, elective surgeries nearly vanished and even so-called necessary surgeries diminished as they took a back seat to COVID care. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just reported good results for its medtech segment, and that's a good bellwether for such surgical stocks as Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had its third-quarter earnings call last week.

  • Actinium (ATNM) Stock Jumps 8.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Actinium (ATNM) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.