Dermal Fillers Market to Surpass $9.13 Billion by 2028, Market Driven by Medical Tourism & Aesthetic Treatment - Arizton
CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the dermal fillers market will grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028.
The world is entering a dynamic era for aesthetics as cultural and consumer trends collide to create favorable conditions for exponential growth of the global dermal fillers market. The demand for dermal fillers has witnessed exceptional growth in recent years due to a high preference for minimally invasive treatments, a rise in disposable income, and the surge in awareness of aesthetic treatments. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the market for dermal fillers is expected to remain robust in the years due to periodic new product launches and the receptiveness of medical tourism worldwide.
Hyaluronic acid as a dermal filler has been quickly growing in popularity due to its natural ability to bind to water and add volume to the skin. It also provides many benefits, such as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin elasticity, and increasing hydration. Recent developments in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers include cross-linked hyaluronic acid, which has a higher resistance to degradation and lasts longer than traditional hyaluronic acid. Additionally, many fillers are now available in various particle sizes, allowing for more precise placement and predictable results. Finally, an increasing focus is on incorporating lidocaine into dermal fillers to reduce pain during and after injection.
Global Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 9.13 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 5.74 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
8.03 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Material, Application, Gender, End-User, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Largest Market
North America
Market Dynamics
· Increasing Demand for Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures
· Aging Demographics & Increasing Focus on Improving Appearance
· Increasing Awareness & Expenditure on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures
Advances in Aesthetic Treatments & Product Launches Boosting the Market Growth
Over the last decade, the global dermal fillers market has witnessed the launch of advanced products and innovative non-invasive procedures. Rapid and varied changes in dermatology care and advances in technology in the field of aesthetics have paved the direction for innumerable procedures with fewer side effects. In recent years, there has been a considerable rise in demand for aesthetic treatments due to the development and launch of new products and treatments. Consumers are becoming extremely picky and demanding new treatments with fewer side effects, and therefore, several players are continuously updating their products in the market.
Recent Developments in the Market:
In 2022, Sinclair announced European CE Mark for Perfectha Lidocaine. The product has been available mainly in the UK and other European markets since Q1 2022.
In 2022, Merz Pharma launched Radiesse (+), an aesthetic injectable to improve moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour.
In September 2021, TEOXANE received FDA approval for its RHA Redensity, a new dermal filler for treating facial lines and wrinkles. In 2020, TEOXANE signed a distribution agreement with Revance Therapeutics to distribute the US's RHA Collection of dermal fillers.
In 2021, Galderma agreed with Sofregen to develop the next generation of bio-stimulator fillers using silk-based technology.
Galderma products have received approval in the US, China, and European countries. In 2021, the company received new approvals for China's Restylane Collection of dermal fillers. In 2021, FDA approved Restylane Defyne for chin augmentation. Also, the company has launched Restylane Eyelight, a new solution for under-eye shadows.
In 2020, Sinclair announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement for injectable hyaluronic acid products.
North America Accounted for Over 33% of the Global Market Size
North America is the most dominant region in the global dermal fillers market, and in 2022, the region accounted for over 33% of the global market size. The growing awareness about aesthetic procedures, advanced technology usage, increasing disposable income, and availability of recovery centers contribute to the region's market growth. Further, every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on cosmetic procedures indicating high per capita expenditure and wide acceptance of medical aesthetic procedures in the region.
The booming European dermal fillers market is primarily driven by the increasing risk of skin aging, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, and the growing use of cosmeceuticals among consumers. In recent years, due to the aging population, the European population has been turning to dermal fillers to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Further, the APAC region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period. This growth results from advancements in the region's aesthetic treatments and cosmetics industry and increasing consumer demand for such treatments.
Better Access to Cosmetic Procedures & Rise in Medical Tourism Emerging as the Latest Trend in the Market
In recent years, medical tourism has witnessed exceptional growth. Medical tourism is traveling to a foreign country for medical care, often for procedures not typically addressed or covered in one's own country. Cosmetic procedures are now a major component of medical tourism. Cosmetic procedures are performed for aesthetic or cosmetic purposes rather than medical necessity. Patients may travel for cosmetic procedures for various reasons, including cost-effectiveness, a wider selection of treatments, more flexible appointment times, and improved privacy benefits.
Moreover, medical tourism provides access to a wider range of dermal fillers and related treatments for cost-effectiveness, convenience, and access to quality medical care. It also allows patients to have the procedure done by a more experienced and certified doctor at a fraction of the cost they would pay at home. Therefore, medical tourism is providing a better opportunity for vendors of dermal fillers in many ways.
Key Company Profiles
AbbVie
Galderma
Merz Pharma
Sinclair
TEOXANE
BioPlus
Biotech
Cytophil
Dr. Korman
FILLMED
HUGEL
Medytox
Prollenium Medical Technologies
Shanghai Bioha Technology
Suneva Medical
Market Segmentation
Material
Hyaluronic Acid
Non-hyaluronic Acid
Application
Lips & Cheeks Enhancement
Wrinkle & Scar Treatment
Restoration of Volume
Gender
Female
Male
End-user
Hospitals
Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
Medical Spa & Beauty Centers
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
