Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer and Other Conditions Fuels Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dermatology Devices Market

Global Dermatology Devices Market
Global Dermatology Devices Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatology devices market grew from $12.04 billion in 2022 to $14.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The dermatology devices market is expected to grow to $23.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

North America was the largest region in the dermatology devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is the second largest region in the dermatology devices market. The regions covered in the dermatology devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology devices market going forward. Skin cancer is the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. It is caused by malignant tumors formed from unrepaired DNA damage.

Other skin-related diseases include eczema, cold sores, dry skin, acne, and others. In order to remove skin tumors, dermatology devices such as light treatment devices, lasers, and electrosurgical equipment are used.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization, in 2022, around 99,780 new melanoma skin cancer cases were diagnosed and around 7,650 patients died due to melanoma, in the US. Therefore, the growing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is driving the growth of the dermatology devices market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dermatology device market. Major companies operating in the dermatology devices sector are focused on new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, 3Derm Systems, Inc., a US-based company that manufactures dermatology devices, launched 3DermSpot. The 3DermSpot is an algorithm designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) and highly standardized skin images to help in autonomously detecting melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma. This helps in the speedy detection of skin cancer.

In May 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Soliton's for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Allergan Aesthetics aims to strengthen its portfolio of body contouring treatments. The new RAP device uses a rapid pulse of acoustics to break the fibrous septa band underneath the skin, which causes cellulite and is used to remove tattoos. The device is also being investigated for the treatment of fibrotic scars. Soliton is an Indian-based company that manufactures medical devices, automotives, and robotics and develops dermatology devices technology.

The countries covered in the dermatology devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Diagnostic Devices; Treatment Devices; Other Product Types
2) By Application: Skin Cancer Diagnosis; Psoriasis; Skin Rejuvenation; Warts; Other Applications
3)By End User: Hospitals: Clinics; Other End Users

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$14.03 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$23.46 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dermatology Devices Market Characteristics

3. Dermatology Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dermatology Devices - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dermatology Devices Market Size And Growth

6. Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

7. Dermatology Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Market

9. China Dermatology Devices Market

10. India Dermatology Devices Market

11. Japan Dermatology Devices Market

12. Australia Dermatology Devices Market

13. Indonesia Dermatology Devices Market

14. South Korea Dermatology Devices Market

15. Western Europe Dermatology Devices Market

16. UK Dermatology Devices Market

17. Germany Dermatology Devices Market

18. France Dermatology Devices Market

19. Eastern Europe Dermatology Devices Market

20. Russia Dermatology Devices Market

21. North America Dermatology Devices Market

22. USA Dermatology Devices Market

23. South America Dermatology Devices Market

24. Brazil Dermatology Devices Market

25. Middle East Dermatology Devices Market

26. Africa Dermatology Devices Market

27. Dermatology Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dermatology Devices Market

29. Dermatology Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Cutera Inc

  • Lumenis Ltd

  • Alma Lasers

  • Solta Medical Inc

  • Aesthetic Group

  • Ambicare Health

  • Image Derm Inc

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc

  • Cortex Technology

  • HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

  • Michelson Diagnostics

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Bovie Medical Corporation

  • Illuco Corporation Ltd.

  • Photomedex Inc

  • Applisonix Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30qqpq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


