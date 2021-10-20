U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Dermatology Devices Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 19.9 % during 2021 to 2027

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

The key companies of the Dermatology Devices Market are Alma Lasers GmbH, Solta Medical, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Image Derm, Inc., Cutera Inc., Ambicare Health

Dallas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatology devices market size was valued at over USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing incidence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is contributing mainly to the high demand for dermatology devices. Dermatology devices benefit in diagnosing and treatment of skin disorders. The devices are used for skin biopsy, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, and electrodessication & curettage.

Request a Sample to get extensive insights into the Dermatology Devices Market : https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Dermatology-Devices-Market/request-sample

Impact of the COVID-19

The esthetics industry witnessed a major setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the cosmetic products are not a medical necessity, hence lockdown in several countries led to the temporary closure of several beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. The increase in awareness about the need to sidestep hospital acquired infections and risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic is predicted to hinder the number of surgical aesthetic procedures, consequently declining the growth of the dermatology devices market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the dermatology devices market in 2020, followed by other regions. The larger market share of North America can be attributed to factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure, services across developing countries, and rise in health awareness among the people. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028.

Key Development

  • In September 2016, Alma Lasers launched Alma LipoLife 3G, a liposuction solution offering maximum safety and proven clinical results. The platform offers a complete, all-in-one solution covering all stages of liposuction, skin tightening, and fat grafting.


  • In Jul 2020, Lancer Skincare announced the launch of its very first skincare exfoliating device, the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device. Pro Polish enhances the efficacy of the Lancer routine by delivering surface-layer microdermabrasion in a patented, handheld device.


Buy this Latest study: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Dermatology-Devices-Market/payment-gateway

Dermatology Devices Market Key Players

The key companies of the Dermatology Devices Market are Alma Lasers GmbH, Solta Medical, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Image Derm, Inc., Cutera Inc., Ambicare Health

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  1. Diagnostic Devices

  • Dermatoscopes

  • Microscopes

  • Other Imaging Devices

  • Biopsy Devices


  1. Treatment Devices

  • Light Therapy Devices

  • Lasers

  • Electrosurgical Equipment

  • Liposuction Devices

  • Microdermabrasion Devices

  • Cryotherapy Devices


By Application

  1. Diagnostic Devices

  • Skin Cancer Diagnosis

  • Other


  1. Treatment Devices

  • Hair Removal

  • Skin Rejuvenation

  • Acne, Psoriasis, & Tattoo Removal

  • Wrinkle Removal & Skin Resurfacing

  • Body Contouring and Fat Removal

  • Cellulite Reduction

  • Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

  • Others


By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others


By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Dermatology-Devices-Market/ask-for-customization

About Us


QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


