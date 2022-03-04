U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.50
    -36.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,450.00
    -288.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,919.75
    -110.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.00
    -23.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.64
    +0.97 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.48
    +2.74 (+8.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3311
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3360
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,516.22
    -1,790.49 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.79
    -48.89 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.95
    -157.90 (-2.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the dermatology drugs market include Amgen, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. , AbbVie, Galderma S. A. , LEO Pharma A/S, Bayer AG, GlaxosmithKline, Eli Lilly And Company, Novartis AG and Perrigo Company Plc.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241972/?utm_source=GNW


The global dermatology drugs market is expected to grow from $49.55 billion in 2021 to $54.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $76.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The dermatology drugs market consists of sales of dermatology drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dermatology drugs to treat skin diseases.This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat diseases such as rosacea, dermatitis, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, acne drugs, microbial infections and other skin disorders.

The dermatology market is segmented into acne drugs, dermatitis, psoriasis, and other drugs for dermatology diseases.

The main drug types of dermatology drugs are acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, alopecia and other drugs.Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes red, itchy scaly patches on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp.

The drugs are available in the form of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.

The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, and others.

North America was the largest region in the dermatology drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The dermatology drugs market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries.

For instance, according to the IMF, China’s GDP growth rate was 2.3% in 2020. Additionally, according to the World Economic Outlook Reports by the IMF, the global growth is 6% in 2021 and expected to be 4.4% in 2022. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for dermatology drugs and this drove the market during the historic period.

High costs associated with drugs is a major issue faced by citizens of many countries.Pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.

Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.In less wealthy countries, lack of cost-effective drugs has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

As a result, in countries such as Chad, Macedonia, Serbia, the pharmaceutical companies are faced with the pressure of reducing the price of drugs. The high costs associated with drugs are putting pressure on the revenues of dermatology drugs manufacturers.

Drug manufacturing companies are using genome testing (genetic diagnosis) to reduce the time and costs spent in clinical trials.A clinical trial is a complex process and it often takes months for a drug to be available in the market.

This deprives patients of cost-effective treatment.Researchers in the Rockefeller University used genomic testing and data analytics to predict the response of psoriasis patients for a given treatment.

Genomic testing algorithms collect gene-expression data from skin biopsies and detect activity in 50,000 different genes. This technique can predict the response of a patient with an accuracy of 95% and within 12 weeks, thus saving significant time for clinical trials and the launch of new drugs.

The countries covered in the dermatology drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241972/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Tumbled on Thursday

    Investors were spooked by the government's plan to share certain COVID treatment technologies with international health organizations.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • U.S. stock futures under pressure as Ukraine conflict intensifies with fire Ukraine nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures were trading lower on Friday, but off the lows following reports of a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Ukraine that was later extinguished.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Earnings: Gap beats on revenue, Costco reports strong quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for Gap and Costco.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Why Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Fell Today

    What happened Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ: GRUB) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 13% by 3 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% increase in the S&P 500. The slump followed the global food delivery specialist's fourth-quarter earnings report, which came up short of some investors' expectations.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.