DermCare Management Continues California Expansion

DermCare Management, a Hildred Capital Management portfolio company, expands its California presence by partnering with Berman Skin Institute (BSI), Westchester Dermatology and Lasky Skin Center.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management, a leader in medical and cosmetic dermatologic services, announces the acquisition of Berman Skin Institute (BSI), Westchester Dermatology, and Lasky Skin Center today. These acquisitions greatly expand DermCare's footprint in the California market, adding 14 new locations and providing a substantial presence in the bay area. On a national level, the DermCare platform is now home to 60 facilities with more than 140 medical providers across Florida, Texas, and California.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sherri Peace, Dr. Mark Rubin and Dr. David Berman into the Dermcare family. The addition of these high-end practices furthers our goal to expand our footprint in the California market," said Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management.

"We pride ourselves in providing a first-class experience in dermatology care to Los Angeles residents," said Dr. Sherri Peace of Westchester Dermatology. "I am excited to partner with DermCare Management because it will allow us to further expand our focus in patient care with the additional resources they provide." Westchester Dermatology provides medical and cosmetic dermatology services for all skin care needs in Los Angeles.

Dr. Mark G. Rubin of Lasky Skin Center agrees "DermCare Management and their staff made the business transaction process easy, efficient and seamless," Dr. Rubin and Lasky Skin Center have cemented themselves as staples of the Beverly Hills community, for their expertise in high end cosmetic services.

"We have been searching for many years for the best strategic partner, and we found that match in Dermcare," says Dr. David Berman, founder and CEO of Berman Skin Institute Medical Group, Inc., a 12 office dermatology group practice based in Northern California. "Dermcare was our top choice, as they place patients first, valuing clinical excellence while giving our employees the tools they need to succeed. Providers will benefit from increased productivity with an infusion of capital for more professional equipment to meet the growing demand for dermatologic care in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration with Dermcare's team of seasoned professionals."

Berman Skin Institute (BSI), is one of the largest hair transplant centers in the world. Dr. David Berman and his team blend innovative medical technology and research with a dedication to patient welfare and healing to provide patients with the best possible dermatologic care for skin and hair conditions.

Mr. Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management added, "As we continue to grow our platform we are excited to partner with these outstanding practices. We appreciate the unique qualities of each of these practices and look forward to working with them."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Founded in 2017 as a group of 5 founding practices encompassing 15 South Florida locations, DermCare continues to grow year after year despite an unprecedented world pandemic.

