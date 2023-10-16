Des Moines airport asking voter OK of $350 million in bonds. Here's what to know

Bigger and better are the words on everyone's mind when it comes to the new terminal at the Des Moines International Airport. The expansion promises more gates and holds out the prospect of more flights and more destinations as the airport prepares to double its capacity in the coming years.

"This is the heart of the heartland, right here in Des Moines, Iowa," Mayor Frank Cownie said at a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. "To have a 21st century airport; to support all of our visitors, residents, businesses; to be a place that has more destinations; to have direct flights ― with this new expansion, there will only be more."

The airport is promising improvements including expanded security screening, enhanced gate operations, more efficient baggage handling systems, and "elevated" dining and retail options. And it's hoping Polk County voters to show their support for the upgrades by approving a $350 million bond issue to help pay for the construction.

The airport board could issue aviation revenue bonds. But it's asking voters instead to give their OK so the county can issue its own, lower-interest-rate general obligation bonds, which would save nearly $76 million.

The Polk County supervisors on Sept. 19 approved placing the bond issue on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

What changes will the traveling public see?

The airport's 70-year-old terminal is near capacity and is on the path to handle a record 3 million-plus travelers this year, completing its recovery from a COVID-19 pandemic slowdown that began in 2020.

The new terminal will have 17 gates plus eight remote aircraft parking spots to accommodate rising passenger traffic, up from the 12 gates the airport currently has. The check-in, baggage claim and security checkpoints will be built to support 4 million annual passengers.

Airport officials say the savings made possible by using county-issued bonds would position the Airport Authority to pay back its debt faster, which in turn could help the airport keep operating costs down for the airlines.

From right, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Des Moines.

That would aid the airport in staying competitive when seeking new air service, airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna said.

By increasing gate capacity 50%, Des Moines International will be able to court additional service, including new destinations, increased flight frequency and new airlines. Without expansion, it would only be able to offer new off-peak service slots, which aren't as attractive to airlines.

"We cannot definitively say that increasing gate capacity will lead to growth in new service," Kovarna said. "However, we can say that without it, we will prohibit air service growth and likely impact future economic development efforts that will benefit the region and the state."

Where is the cash coming from?

The airport received some federal money from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help with the expansion cost. But its share of $100 million package for eight Iowa airports amounted to $10.8 million, far short of the total cost.

It will use state and local grants, federal program, its own reserves and the bonds to cover the bulk of the cost. Airport Assistant Executive Director Brian Mulcahy said the airport considered other funding mechanisms, including a public-private partnership. But there were some major drawbacks.

"What we found was, through our due diligence, we were going to have to give up an operating asset to pay the investor, like parking. We turn over our parking to the investor and they make money," Mulcahy told the Polk County supervisors in September. "Or, the cost of capital was going to be much higher than the rate we could pay ourselves."

Funding sources for the project's first stage are:

Airport reserves, plus $100 million from the bonds ($296 million).

Municipal grants ($28.6 million).

A grant from revenues of the county owned Prairie Meadows casino and racetrack ($5 million).

A state infrastructure grant ($58.7 million).

Federal Community Funded Projects funds ($10 million).

Airport Improvement Program entitlement funds ($28 million).

Airport Improvement Program discretionary funds ($38.6 million).

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Airport Terminals Program, awarded and anticipated ($16 million).

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Airport Infrastructure Grant ($27 million).

The groundbreaking site is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Des Moines.

In total, the airport anticipates having $508 million in funding secured for Phase 1A, a parking garage expansion and other smaller projects. As of October, there is a $54 million gap in financing, according to Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley.

The total project, with phases 2 and 3, could cost upwards of $770 million.

The airport says it is still seeking funding and plans to apply for Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Funds and collect a payment from the federal Transportation Security Administration for the new terminal's bag system.

How will the project impact Polk County’s bonding authority?

If voters approve the bond referendum, plans call for the bonds to go on sale next summer, with funds distributed in time to meet construction costs. The first round of bonds would amount to $100 million, with a second sale scheduled in 2025 to meet the remaining costs — between $200 and $250 million.

A municipal advisor and bond attorney would have input in the county's loan agreement with the airport.

Finally, an independent financial advisor familiar with the airport industry will conduct a study to ensure that the airport is prepared to pay back the debt the county is taking on. The study will take two to three months to complete and can be done any time before the bonds are issued, though airport officials point to January as the ideal time to initiate it.

"The longer we wait, the better," Mulcahy told the county supervisors. "That gives us more actual data to plug in to the model. If we can complete this year, 2023, they can see what our expenses were like for the year and our cash position."

The airport will pay back its loan with its own reserves and revenue generated from the expansion. According to Mulcahy, it already has about $100 million on hand, with no other debts.

All airport revenues will be pledged to service the debt. Airport officials said the county's bond rating, and the property taxes it charges, shouldn't be affected.

What are the proposed terms of the loan?

A loan agreement will be negotiated between Polk County and Airport Authority if the referendum passes, and the terms of that agreement will likely be similar to what the authority would be subject to through its own debt covenant if it were selling bonds itself.

Timothy Oswald, a public finance specialist with consulting firm Piper Sandler, which assists Polk County as well as Dallas and Boone counties, told the county it could require the airport to carry a debt service reserve — the amount needed to make payments to the county for up to one year — at all times.

The agreement could also be crafted in a way that would prohibit the airport from offering a security interest in its property to any other lender. Even if the airport isn't already legally prohibited from mortgaging its assets, the county will aim to prevent any future lenders from "stepping in front" of it to collect payment, Oswald said.

In fact, the airport could be disallowed from holding any other debt with a claim to airport revenues greater than the counties. It would still be able to take on subordinate debts, he said.

"There might be others that share your place in the pecking order, but you'd be highest," Oswald told the county.

Currently, the loan is proposed to come with a 20-year payment schedule. Rates and charges would be adjusted annually to allow the airport to operate, pay debts and conduct maintenance.

Does the county assume any risk?

Oswald noted that there are several market changes that could affect the airport and its ability to pay back the loan, some of which are demographic trends that change how people move to, live or do business in central Iowa. Lower demand for air travel in times of a recession or pandemic is also a concern.

Should the airport fail to see the anticipated climb in the number of passengers it serves and force Polk County to take on its debt load, the county's general obligation bond rating could decline, he said.

Des Moines Airport Authority Board Chair Jake Christensen, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, and Des Moines International Airport Director Kevin Foley stand among airport staff and board members during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new terminal at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Des Moines.

It's anticipated that with the amount the airport is requesting, the county could see its top-notch Aaa rating dip one to two notches on the Moody's credit rating scale, or it could be completely unaffected. That could raise borrowing costs, though even if the county's rating took the hit, it would still be designated as having a low credit risk.

"There's a threshold where the rating doesn't go down, and that's between $100 and $200 million," Oswald said. "But at $350 (million), when we calculate it out, the rating does tend to fall to the Aa category."

Ratings are adjusted annually, and when the debt is paid down, the county could reclaim its Aaa status. Oswald added that the county voted similarly to back $40 million in bonds for the Prairie Meadows Racetrack, and although Prairie Meadows did default on its loans, the county recovered its bond rating after the casino stabilized.

"And the county's status has stayed at the Aaa since then," he said.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro.

