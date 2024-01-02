Des Moines airport is on watch to break its all-time passenger record for a single year

Des Moines International Airport is officially on record watch.

For the first time in the airport's history, it's expected to soon confirm that more than 3 million passengers passed through its terminal in a single year. Des Moines was well on its way after Thanksgiving, with 2,844,787 travelers reported and the December holiday travel season still to come.

Even an average month would push it past 3.1 million. The previous annual record, 2.9 million, was set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa.

A general view of the Des Moines International Airport terminal on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Des Moines.

The airport, which was built in 1948, will be operating above capacity once it reaches the 3 million mark. Voters recently approved a referendum that authorizes Polk County to issue up to $350 million in bonds for the airport's planned terminal expansion project, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in October. Construction is slated to begin in April.

"This will be a historic end to 2023 with the groundbreaking of the much-needed terminal and the significant milestone of serving over 3 million passengers," airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna said.

Designers aimed to create a "level of intrigue to the state, to the region, to the city" with their early plans.

Numbers are currently being calculated by the airport's six airlines to be submitted on Jan. 10. Should the record be broken, a celebration will be held at the airport the next day.

Also on Jan. 11, Des Moines International will be giving away a $500 flight voucher for every million passengers who traveled through the airport. Airport visitors can register for a chance to win by visiting the DSM Chance Drawing drop box near the terminal's information desk and filling out an entry form.

