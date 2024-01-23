Des Moines to receive $34 million to finish long-planned Southeast Connector

With long-sought federal money in hand, the city of Des Moines announced Tuesday it will soon break ground on the final portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, completing a four-lane connection from Interstate 235 east to U.S. 65.

The city said it received $34 million in Infrastructure For Rebuilding America funds for the Southeast Connector that will complete the roadway. It currently ends at Southeast 30th Street, about 3 miles shy of U.S. 65, a limited-access high-speed link to Interstate 80 and, via Highway 5, Interstate 35.

Construction will begin in spring 2025.

The project has been years in the making. The first phase, which saw Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway built from Interstate 235 to the Des Moines River downtown, kicked off in 1999.

Completion of the Southeast Connector will give the Des Moines Transloading Facility a quick and convenient link to Interstates 80 and 35.

The final phase of the project aims to lessen congestion and divert trucks from streets like Vandalia Road and East University Avenue, reducing the overall volume of traffic on residential roads and in busy commercial corridors. It will serve southeast Des Moines industrial sites like the Titan Tire plant and Kemin Industries and the Des Moines Industrial Transloading Facility at 357 S.E. 15th St. That facility provides a link between railroad and truck transportation, serving a number of commercial tenants.

The city said completion of the connector will allow expansion of the warehouse facilities by 125,000 square feet and add 50 employees.

"We're the busiest intersection in the country with I-35 and I-80," Paul Cownie, CEO of Des Moines Industrial, operator of the transloading facility, said in a video accompanying the news release announcing the federal grant. "We've got an inherent opportunity for strategic growth, and the Southeast Connector is a big piece of that story."

The city submitted an application in February 2023 for $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation after unsuccessfully applying for the federal grant twice before. City staff did not immediately respond to an inquiry about why the city was awarded $9 million more than it requested.

"This is an exciting and monumental day,” Mayor Connie Boesen said in the news release. “This INFRA grant award not only acknowledges the importance of the Southeast Connector Project for our city, but also signifies confidence in our vision for a more connected, safer, and economically vibrant Des Moines metro."

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines to complete Southeast Connector with federal grant