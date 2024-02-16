Des Moines selects developer for empty lot in East Village. What's being built?

This parking lot at 401 Robert D. Ray Drive east of Des Moines City Hall is now slated for development.

The parking lot across from Des Moines City Hall in the East Village may finally be set for redevelopment, with a proposal for a five-story, mixed-use building.

The city selected a developer after putting out a call for proposals in December. Or, rather, developers. Gold Cap Development, Sidekick Development and Wade Investments teamed up on their concept for a residential and commercial project at 401 Robert D. Ray Drive that "provides the desired density, vibrancy and activation" needed for the neighborhood, city documents say.

The building would house 76 apartments with a mix of affordable and market-rate units. Angie Pfannkuch of Sidekick anticipates multiple restaurant and retail spaces being available on the first floor, with just under 9,000 square feet of floor space up for grabs.

"This is a really good opportunity. There's a ton of potential here for what is coming in that area of the East Village," Pfannkuch said. "We're excited to keep working on it."

More: Hy-Vee quietly changes downtown Des Moines store's hours as talks with city continue

Across the street from Des Moines City Hall, the 17,168-square-foot parking lot at 401 Robert D. Ray Drive neighbors a 535-stall public parking ramp.

The 17,168-square-foot site sits near the east bank of the Des Moines River and south across Grand Avenue from Hubbell Realty Co.'s 16-acre Bridge District redevelopment.

The city initially planned to build a replacement on the site for the Argonne Armory, the riverside building a few blocks north on Robert D. Ray Drive that houses the city's information technology, development services, neighborhood services and litigation departments. Des Moines' 2023 purchase of a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. office building downtown as a future home for those and other offices and the police department made that plan redundant.

City real estate staff estimate the parcel to be worth $1 million to $1.35 million.

"It's really a unique site. It's not deep, but it's very long. We're working with some site constraints," Pfannkuch said. "Our next step is heavy discussions with the city to see what they want on this site."

Story continues

Who's on development team?

Gold Cap is an Iowa City restaurant development group responsible for some of that city's landmark eateries, including the Pullman Bar & Diner, Big Grove Brewery, St. Burch Tavern and Hamburg Inn No. 2. City documents note that Gold Cap’s in-house hospitality team would ensures "a dynamic tenant" will anchor the street-level space in Des Moines.

A rendering of High Street Lofts II at 1619 16th St. as viewed from the southwest, one of the projects of Wade Development, a partner in the team chosen to redevelop the parking lot across from Des Moines City Hall.

Wade Investments and Sidekick Development are more familiar names in the Des Moines market. Wade brought High Street Lofts I, a 47-unit apartment building, to an empty lot near the Des Moines branch of Big Grove Brewery in Sherman Hill, with High Street Lofts II expected to break ground in fall 2024. Sidekick, a Des Moines-based owner-representation group, had worked on a variety of public and private projects, including High Street Lofts I and II, Harbach Lofts and the East Second Street parking ramp next to 401 Robert D. Ray Drive.

What's next for 401 Robert D. Ray?

Following direction from City Council, staff will negotiate preliminary terms of a development agreement that will hone in on the details of the development team's proposal. Financial incentives will be determined in the coming months.

The final agreement will call for the project be completed no later than December 31, 2027.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761, ALathers@registermedia.com and on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines selects mixed-use project for parking lot near City Hall