Can Des Moines workers expect raises in 2024? Here's what an annual salary guide says

Employees in Des Moines are likely to get raises in 2024 although maybe not as much as they received this year, according to the annual salary guide released Wednesday by the Palmer Group employment agency and Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Among business surveyed, 95% anticipated giving raises in 2024, the same proportion as in 2023. But 18% expected to increase salaries by 5% or more in 2024, down from 28% in 2023 and 22% in 2022.

The survey also found 65% planned raises in the 3%-4% range in 2024. The survey found 53% of businesses in that range in 2023 and 54% at that level in 2022.

Just 5% of businesses anticipated making no pay raises in 2024, down from 7% in 2023 and 6% in 2022.

The report did not specify the number of businesses surveyed and their response rate.

More hiring, but also more cutbacks

When it comes to hiring, half of businesses surveyed anticipated increasing staff in 2024, up slightly from 49% in 2023. The proportion expecting to reduce their staffs in the coming year was 6%, up from 2% in 2023. The survey also noted that 93% of companies expected to hire permanent staff rather than contract employees.

The survey indicated greater flexibility for workers, with 41% of employers saying they take an "all of the above" approach of full-time, in-office work, hybrid in-office and remote work and fully remote work, compared to 25% who said they offered the full range of options in 2022. The percentage of companies requiring full-time remote work fell from 2% to 1%. Companies requiring workers to be in the office full-time dropped to 33% from 39% and those using a full-time hybrid model dropped to 25% from 34%.

One of the notes in the survey observed that while employees are concerned about salaries and hourly wages, they also are paying close attention to other factors including benefits, paid time off and flexibility options.

CFOs lead in salary

As for salaries, the management and executive leadership category topped the list, as could be expected. The highest median compensation was for chief financial officers, at $446,800. The lowest was bank teller, with a median annual salary of $34,700.

A study released the last week of October by the Economic Policy Institute noted that while the Midwest enjoys the lowest unemployment rate in the country, its wages have lagged behind those in other regions of the country.

The EPI study found the Midwest's real median wage growth rising only 0.4% from 2019 to 2022, far below the 3.1% national average during the same period. Wage growth over that period was 5.7% in the Northeast and 4.7% in the West, with the South coming in at 0.9%.

While federal funding through COVID-related aid packages helped, the EPI report found the Midwest has "has endured years of slow wage growth, slow job growth, public-sector employment shortfalls, and declines in unionization."

It said the Midwest's wage growth lag was due to policy decisions that kept the minimum wage stagnant in six states, laws preventing some local governments from passing minimum wage increases, and legislation weakening unions, whose members earn about 13.5% more in wages than their nonunionized peers.

