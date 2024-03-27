DeSantis appoints Craig Mateer to Disney oversight board

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed Orlando entrepreneur Craig Mateer to the district that oversees Disney World, filling a spot left open after Chairman Martin Garcia resigned earlier this month.

Mateer is the founder and CEO of CCM Capital Group, which provides hospitality, real estate and logistics services. He also founded the luggage handling business Bags Inc., which he sold for $275 million in 2018.

Mateer, a graduate of Florida State University, has been a generous donor to DeSantis’ campaigns for governor and president and to the Florida Republican Party. DeSantis previously named Mateer to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority in March 2021 and to the Florida Board of Governors a year later.

The Disney district board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider hiring DeSantis adviser Stephanie Kopelousos as its new administrator, replacing Glen Gilzean, whom the governor appointed as interim Orange County elections supervisor on March 4.

The governor, who under state law appoints every member of the oversight board, has recommended that it put Kopelousos into the job, which paid Gilzean $400,000 a year.

DeSantis revealed Mateer’s appointment in a brief news release sent shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.