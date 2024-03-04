DeSantis appoints Disney district chief Gilzean as Orange elections supervisor

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Glen Gilzean, the administrator of the district overseeing Walt Disney World, to succeed Bill Cowles as Orange County election supervisor on Monday.

Gilzean, a Republican and former president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League, was appointed by DeSantis last year to oversee the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District after the state’s takeover of the formerly Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Gilzean makes $400,000 in that position. The Orange supervisor’s salary is less than $200,000.

Gilzean’s current appointment lasts only until the winner of the election in November takes office in January 2025. Gilzean is currently not listed as a candidate.

Six candidates have filed to run for the Orange supervisor position, which oversees the fifth-largest county elections office in the state of Florida. Cowles, a Democrat, had an annual salary of $193,419.

Gilzean will oversee multiple elections this year, including the Florida GOP presidential primary and elections in eight municipalities on March 19. Early voting for those elections began on Monday.

Gilzean will also oversee the August primaries and the November general election.

Cowles said in February 2023 that he would not seek reelection and retire at the end of his term next year. In December, however, he announced he would step down 11 months early on Jan. 31.

“It just felt like the right time,” Cowles said at the time, adding he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Since Cowles left on Jan. 31, the office has been run cooperatively by the four department heads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.