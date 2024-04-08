DeSantis on Brightline from Orlando to Tampa: Taxpayers won’t be ‘on the hook’ to pay for it

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida will not commit state funds for the construction of Brightline’s expansion to Tampa under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ watch.

DeSantis said space on the Interstate 4 corridor will be preserved for train service between Orlando and Tampa; however, the state will not assist the project financially. A $50 million appropriations request for the project didn’t make it into the state Legislature’s budget submitted for DeSantis’ approval.

The governor made the comments about Brightline during an April 3 ceremony at Florida Polytechnic University, where he signed an anti-transit bill and trumpeted the advancement of billions of dollars for nearby highway projects.

