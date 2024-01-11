DeSantis, Haley Back Ethanol to Appeal to Iowa Farmers

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis affirmed his commitment to year-round sales of E15 gasoline, saying drivers should have access to such higher-ethanol blends at the pump, in a last-minute attempt to reach Iowa farmers days before the caucus.

The E15 gasoline that contains 15% corn-based ethanol is generally barred from sale in much of the country during summer months because of concerns over smog. DeSantis called that arbitrary in comments Thursday at the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa. “Why do you have to stop doing that once you hit a perspective on the calendar?,” he quipped. DeSantis also said that higher blends could help develop a bigger market.

“I think it will be helpful for folks here in the Midwest. It also gives people more choices in terms of the fuel that they use,” he said.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also spoke at the event, calling for an enhanced focus on biofuels and increased domestic oil and ethanol production.

The remarks come as both Republican presidential candidates seek to appeal to Corn Belt farmers, a key voter base for former President Donald Trump. Trump is favored by 39% of 605 farmers in a nationwide poll commissioned by Agri-Pulse, with DeSantis second at 19% and Haley third at 13%.

E15 has been playing catch-up with E10 gasoline, which contains only 10% ethanol and decades ago won a waiver from federal anti-smog provisions. In 2022 and 2023, in an effort to provide US consumers with relief from high fuel prices, the Environmental Protection Agency issued emergency national waivers for E15, too, allowing the fuel to be sold over the summer, even in locations where it’s normally prohibited. Ethanol producers have lobbied the Biden administration to issue a rule allowing year-round sales.

DeSantis, who in September unveiled an energy plan that he said would bring down gasoline costs nationally to $2 a gallon, has been a staunch proponent of an increase in US oil and gas production as a means to lower energy costs and protect national security interests. On the campaign trail, the Florida governor has vowed to reverse President Joe Biden’s policies promoting electric vehicles and ensure the Renewable Fuel Standard allows for innovation. The RFS requires renewable fuels make up a portion of gasoline and diesel sold in the US.

“I don’t want to go hat in hand to Saudi Arabia and beg for energy, I don’t want to have to rely on Venezuela,” he said Thursday. “So we have an ability here in the United States to do an all-of-the-above strategy, including biofuels.”

DeSantis also voiced his opposition to California’s Proposition 12 rule that has raised pork prices for consumers in California and costs for hog farmers that need to rebuild barns with more pen space if they want to be able to sell meat in the state.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for this country to have parts of our society’s national economy governed by just one state’s whims, but particularly California’s whims,” he said. “If you were going to do one state, and it was Iowa or Florida, maybe you could get away with that but do we really want to live under California? People are fleeing California because of the bad policies.”

DeSantis also vowed to rein in the EPA, as well as kneecap the environmental social governance movement, which he has done in the state of Florida.

But the governor has come under scrutiny, particularly by Trump and Haley, for supporting efforts to eliminate the Renewable Fuel Standard when he was in Congress.

Still, his campaign has earned the support of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed DeSantis, and Iowa’s agriculture industry. Reynolds Thursday introduced DeSantis as the first candidate to check all of the boxes of the Biofuels Vision 2024 checklist.

Haley, who spoke after DeSantis, has also checked all of the boxes on that list — and took the opportunity to attack DeSantis’ energy record. She also affirmed her support for the Renewable Fuel Standard and vowed to export more liquefied natural gas, as well as pledged to “get the EPA out of the way.”

“Farmers are your ultimate survivors,” Haley said. “They can’t control the weather. They can’t control pricing. And the last thing they need is government pushing down on them,” she added.

Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said in a December interview with Bloomberg that a common misconception is that ethanol is a make or break issue in Iowa — when it should be seen as a “differentiator issue.”

“There are very few issues that are Iowa specific that are going to be make or break, including ethanol, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important,” he said. “If you’re a candidate who comes in here and bashes biofuels, you’re not going to do as well as that same exact candidate would if they supported biofuels.”

However, Shaw noted that it does not mean you can’t do well, citing Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who won the Iowa caucus in 2016 opposing the Renewable Fuel Standard, but vowed to give more market opportunities for ethanol.

--With assistance from Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Michael Hirtzer.

