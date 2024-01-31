DeSantis state contractor was reported to feds a year before deputy death

Nearly a year before Pinellas Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick was struck and killed by a construction worker who was not in the country legally, another man’s death at the same work site prompted the company to be reported to immigration authorities.

The state contractor, a road-building company called Archer Western, as well as its partner company on the Gateway Expressway project, The de Moya Group, are now under a federal investigation sparked by Hartwick’s death, with multiple agencies focusing on the companies’ hiring practices.

But police records show that Hartwick’s September 2022 death was not the first time law enforcement flagged the immigration issues now at the heart of a federal probe.

In October 2021, Pinellas Park police responded to the death of a different man at the same job site, where two tolled roadways are being built to connect Interstate 275 with U.S. 19 and the Bayside Bridge. Lonin Obando was struck by a concrete pillar weighing 18,500 pounds that was hanging from a crane, pinning him against a wall and crushing him.

Officers interviewed witnesses, including one man who had to “look up” his date of birth, according to a police report. After struggling to confirm the dead man’s identity, police said his widow arrived at the hospital and told officers he had been in the country illegally.

Police reported Archer Western to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the officers noted in the 2021 report.

It’s unclear whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement started an investigation. The agency didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. Sgt. Zachary Huff, a Pinellas Park police spokesperson, said the department didn’t get more information from the federal agency.

That Archer Western had been flagged to federal authorities a year before Hartwick’s death has not been publicly reported. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he did not know about the previous case until informed by the Tampa Bay Times.

Gualtieri’s office is working with federal investigators, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, on an investigation into Archer Western-de Moya Joint Venture that was launched after Hartwick’s death in September 2022.

Hartwick was killed when Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, a construction worker who was in the country illegally, hit the deputy with a front-end loader. Molina-Salles would later tell officers the loader had a broken light and he didn’t see the deputy. Hartwick was just the second line-of-duty death for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 110 years.

Gualtieri said the fact that Archer Western had been previously reported to immigration authorities only deepened his suspicions about the company’s hiring.

“The ultimate question, which we still don’t know the answer to, is who at what levels of the company knew what” about the hiring of workers in the country illegally, he said.

He said there was already a “huge red flag” after so many workers seemed to be lying about their identities when the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office investigated Hartwick’s killing. The IDs belonging to Molina-Salles also raised questions, Gualtieri said. Molina-Salles has pleaded not guilty to fleeing the scene of a crash involving a death.

“A kindergartner could figure out” that the documents weren’t legitimate, Gualtieri said. “The photo, it was terrible. The whole thing looked fake. … They checked the box. ‘Give me something we can put in the file, that we can run through E-Verify and there we go.’ But there’s a difference between doing the thing and doing the right thing.”

E-Verify is the federal online system that checks the immigration status of employees. The state requires companies that employ more than 25 employees to use it. Smaller companies, however, don’t have to.

The partnership of the two companies issued a brief statement to the Tampa Bay Times that said “for the duration of the Gateway Expressway project, Archer Western-de Moya Joint Venture II has abided by all applicable local, state, and federal laws relating to the hiring of its employees, including utilization of the E-Verify process to verify employment eligibility for all newly hired employees.”

Since Hartwick’s death, the state has paid Archer Western-de Moya Joint Venture more than $44 million in taxpayer money, records show. That doesn’t include the additional millions Archer Western and another company have been paid for a second contract to construct the new Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Times sent emailed questions to the Florida Department of Transportation about whether it was aware that one of its major contractors had been reported to immigration authorities in 2021.

“Upon initial research, the department is not aware of any hiring violations with this contractor on this project, and we are unable to confirm what communication may have transpired at that point in time,” spokesperson Michael Williams said in response. He added that law enforcement agencies would have “coordinated directly with the contractor.”

Bruce Bartlett, the Republican state attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which includes Pinellas County, said that Hartwick’s death, which he believes was an accident, should lead to action.

Bartlett said that federal officials can often be “tight-lipped” with the state during investigations. But now that the state is aware of problems with Archer Western’s hiring practices, Florida leadership should pay attention.

“You would think you would have some statewide intervention, maybe within the contracts,” Bartlett said. He later added: “It’s a bad situation, and you would think that something would be done.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis made cracking down on illegal immigration a core pledge of his failed presidential campaign. Earlier this month, he published an op-ed in the Des Moines Register in Iowa saying Biden “has failed to fulfill his constitutional oath to take care that the laws be faithfully executed” when it comes to immigration.

Florida requires all state-funded contractors to hire legal workers, something that DeSantis championed when he became governor.

The governor’s office did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment.

Last year, DeSantis signed into law what his office called “the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country.” In addition to requiring E-Verify for employers with 25 or more workers, it mandated that hospitals accepting Medicaid collect information on the legal status of patients and made it a third-degree felony to “knowingly and willfully” transport a person without legal status into Florida.

But questions have been raised about the law’s effectiveness in preventing companies from hiring workers who lack legal authorization. Four workers from the Gateway Expressway construction site, including Molina-Salles, have been indicted since Hartwick’s death for using other people’s Social Security numbers, which may have allowed them to pass E-Verify. Two of the men have signed plea agreements, though Molina-Salles isn’t one of them.

In the case of Obando’s death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration later found that the incident could have been prevented by his employer, citing the contractor for inadequate training and damaged equipment.

Williams, the Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson, did not directly respond to questions about whether the department monitors if its contractors are cited for federal safety violations.

“Loss of life is tragic under any circumstance, and it is especially sad to learn of incidents that occur within (Florida Department of Transportation) job sites,” Williams said. The state agency “consistently emphasizes a culture of safety to our contractors.”

Obando and Hartwick weren’t the only people to die at the Gateway Expressway construction site since it started in 2017.

In March 2023, 55-year-old Edward Wilson, a flagger directing traffic, was hit by an SUV. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was going about 45 mph.

Times staff writer Juan Carlos Chavez contributed to this report.