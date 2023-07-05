DeSantis wants to eliminate 4 federal agencies. Easier said than done.

The Florida governor says three cabinet agencies and the IRS could be on the chopping block if he is elected president.

Ron DeSantis is in favor of eliminating three cabinet agencies and the government’s tax collector if he is elected president.

"We would do Education; we would do Commerce; we would do Energy; and we would do IRS," the Florida governor said last week in a Fox News interview when asked what parts of official Washington could be on the chopping block.

But he'd face an uphill battle even if he can defeat GOP front-runner Donald Trump and then President Joe Biden next year. History has shown again and again that a reorganization of the federal government is much easier said than done.

The list of those who have discussed streamlining government over the years is a veritable who's who of American politics, from Ronald Reagan to Harry Truman to Bill Clinton to Richard Nixon.

Trump is also on board, at least in part, and said he plans to eliminate the Department of Education if elected again. Barack Obama's administration also reportedly mulled ideas behind closed doors to consolidate his cabinet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walked in a Fourth of July parade in Wolfeboro, N.H. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Reining in government is clearly "a good campaign issue" among Republicans, said Andrew Rudalevige, professor of government at Bowdoin College. But even presidents who arrive in office genuinely aiming to streamline their cabinets often find a Congress uninterested in cooperating and the agencies themselves adept at mobilizing opposition.

There is a distinction to be drawn between “rhetorical appeals to your base and then the realities of governance,” added Rudalevige, who has chronicled history of attempts to streamline government that stretches over more than a century

DeSantis himself is quick to acknowledge that his plans could find overwhelming opposition.

"If Congress won't go that far," he said last week, "I'm going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life."

Decades with the Education and Energy Departments in the crosshairs

Reagan acknowledged the challenges of reorganizing the federal government when he burst onto the political scene while campaigning for Barry Goldwater in 1964.

Before he became president or even the governor of California, he quipped about how “a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.”

It was a lesson that was underlined during his own presidency years later. He came to Washington in 1981 following the creation of both the Departments of Education and Energy by Jimmy Carter. Reagan promised to abolish both of them.

President Ronald Reagan is flanked by Education Secretary Terrel Bell, left, during a meeting in the Cabinet Room in 1984. (AP Photo)

He tried the hardest around education but finally backed down in 1985 amid opposition both from lawmakers and from the young agency itself. Reagan’s plans to dismantle the Energy Department also didn't pan out with both institutions still standing after his eight years in office.

In the decades since, both departments have long been at the top of GOP wish lists for elimination with the most focus on education as lawmakers push to allow unfettered local control of schools.

Trump released a plan during his time in office to merge the Department of Education with the Labor Department; a one-sentence bill is re-introduced each Congress (but then promptly ignored) to "terminate" the agency.

The calls to eliminate the Energy Department have been nearly as frequent as part of a GOP message focused on unleashing American fossil fuel production.

The calls often overlook the fact that the lion’s share of the Energy Department’s current budget is devoted to maintaining the US nuclear stockpiles. The controversial federal oil and gas leasing programs are overseen by the Interior Department.

President Jimmy Carter receives applause after signing the bill creating the Department of Energy in a Rose Garden ceremony on August 4, 1977. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Also long in the spotlight: Commerce and the IRS

The Commerce Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have also long been in the Republican crosshairs.

The Commerce Department was first founded in 1903 and has been the subject of periodic repeal attempts since then. Perhaps the most concerted effort came in 1995 with a plan to dismantle the agency and eliminate some parts and farm out the rest to other agencies.

A big advocate of that plan? The 1996 Republican nominee for President: Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS), who reportedly called it “a storage room for forgotten and misbegotten programs.”

The Republican zeal for cutting that agency comes even though it has long been a key link between the government and the business community. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is currently overseeing a program to distribute billions to the semiconductor industry among a range of other initiatives.

The Department of Commerce building in 2022. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

The IRS has likewise never been popular as the face of government taxation. In 2016, over two-thirds of Republicans in the House of Representatives signed onto a plan for "the complete elimination of the IRS" but offered little details on what would replace it beyond an idea for a more streamlined tax-collecting agency with a different name.

Another recent GOP plan would eliminate the IRS along with all income taxes in favor of a national sales tax. The idea has proven more popular among Democrats looking to bash it than Republicans looking to defend it.

"These departments have functions," notes Rudalevige. He has found that calls to eliminate unpopular agencies like the IRS and others can often mobilize support but "those functions probably would have to go on even if you got rid of the department."

Perhaps no example more illustrates the seemingly eternal life that these agencies enjoy than the example of Rick Perry.

During his 2012 run for the presidency, Perry was looking to tout his plan to eliminate three agencies but created one of the most memorable debate moments in recent US history when he could only remember two of them.

“It is three agencies of government when I get there that are gone. Commerce, Education, and the … what's the third one there?" he asked at the time.

The missing agency was the Department of Energy but it didn’t stop Perry from taking over that exact department just a few years later.

Perry wasn't looking to fulfill his campaign pledge when he sat before Senators for his confirmation hearing as Energy Secretary in 2017. Instead he said his platform as a presidential candidate didn’t reflect his current thinking.

“In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination,” he added.

Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance