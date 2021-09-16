DESCA to Host Virtual ChemTech Summit via vFairs Discussing the Transformation of the Chemical and Biochemical Industries Through Digital Tools

ChemTech's Event Landing Page

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance (DESCA) has announced they will be hosting a virtual summit, ChemTech, on Oct. 7-8, 2021 through the vFairs virtual event platform. The event will bring together professionals across chemical, biochemical, agriculture, animal health & nutrition industries to discuss how to apply new technology and digital to their existing fields.

ChemTech will feature experts who are reinventing the chemical and biochemical industries through digital transformation, and will share insightful information on the digital tools that accelerate innovation, improve operations and deliver new business models. Guest speakers will include Dr. Frank Jenner of EY.

Based on a 2020 survey of leaders and executives led by Dr. Jenner, 46% of professionals expect digitalization to have a revolutionary impact on their company within the next three years, 51% have already realized cost reduction benefits through digitalization, and 43% see improved data analysis as the application with the most potential. ChemTech will bring companies together who are implementing these tools and realizing the benefits. Dora Cheatham, Executive Director of DESCA, said: "After a successful inaugural ChemTech Summit in 2020, it was clear to us that discussions around digital transformation are important and valuable to the industry. The world of chemistry and biochemistry is evolving and digital transformation is playing a key role in that evolution by accelerating innovation, building supply chain resilience, improving operations and, ultimately, driving sustainability."

Registration for the virtual event ranges from $199.00 to $239.00 per person, and will be hosted on the vFairs platform, giving attendees an immersive way to learn from experts and network with attendees across fields. Following a successful event earlier in the year, DESCA has once again entrusted vFairs to host ChemTech.

"We are very happy to once again work with DESCA to produce a high quality virtual event that fosters digital transformation amongst scientific professionals in the chemistry and biochemistry fields. DESCA's event will be user-friendly, interactive, and -- most importantly -- very exciting," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO.

Event registration is open now.

Media Contact:

Dora Cheatham

DESCA

doracheatham@desca.net

Media Contact:

Brianne Snell

vFairs

brianne@vfairs.com

