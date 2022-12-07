U.S. markets closed

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
·20 min read
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Record Services Revenues and Income from Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter (Q3FY23). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Our customers face complexity in their supply chains from a myriad of factors, including movements in foreign exchange rates, inflation, freight cost movements, geopolitical events and fast-changing economic conditions,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Our job is to help our customers manage through that complexity. Our Global Logistics Network (GLN) helps shippers, carriers, and logistics services providers connect and collaborate to plan, execute, monitor and measure their trading activities in an efficient and sustainable manner. We continue to see customers trusting us to help their businesses navigate complicated times in their supply chains.”

Q3FY23 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ Q3FY23 included:

  • Revenues of $121.5 million, up 12% from $108.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (Q3FY22) and, principally due to movements in foreign exchange rates impacting non-USD revenues, down from $123.0 million in the previous quarter (Q2FY23);

  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $110.1 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $10.3 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.1 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 13% from $97.2 million in Q3FY22 and up 1% from $109.4 million in Q2FY23;

  • Cash provided by operating activities of $50.9 million, up 18% from $43.3 million in Q3FY22 and up 10% from $46.4 million in Q2FY23;

  • Income from operations of $34.8 million, up 25% from $27.8 million in Q3FY22 and up 10% from $31.5 million in Q2FY23;

  • Net income of $26.5 million, up 4% from $25.5 million in Q3FY22 and up 16% from $22.9 million in Q2FY23. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 22%, compared to 23% in Q3FY22 and 19% in Q2FY23;

  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.31, compared to $0.30 in Q3FY22 and $0.27 in Q2FY23; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5 million, up 13% from $48.2 million in Q3FY22 and up 1% from $54.0 million in Q2FY23. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 45%, compared to 44% in both Q3FY22 and Q2FY23.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

 

Q3
FY23

Q2
FY23

Q1
FY23

Q4
FY22

Q3
FY22

Revenues

121.5

123.0

116.4

112.4

108.9

Services revenues

110.1

109.4

102.8

99.5

97.2

Gross margin

77%

77%

76%

76%

76%

Cash provided by operating activities

50.9

46.4

44.4

45.5

43.3

Income from operations

34.8

31.5

30.6

26.0

27.8

Net income

26.5

22.9

23.1

19.2

25.5

Net income as a % of revenues

22%

19%

20%

17%

23%

Earnings per diluted share

0.31

0.27

0.27

0.22

0.30

Adjusted EBITDA

54.5

54.0

51.2

50.1

48.2

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues

45%

44%

44%

45%

44%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ nine-month period ended October 31, 2022 (9MFY23) included:

  • Revenues of $360.9 million, up 16% from $312.3 million in the same period a year ago (9MFY22);

  • Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $322.3 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $31.9 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $6.7 million (2% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 16% from $279.0 million in 9MFY22;

  • Cash provided by operating activities of $141.7 million, up 8% from $130.6 million in 9MFY22;

  • Income from operations of $96.8 million, up 25% from $77.4 million in 9MFY22;

  • Net income of $72.5 million, up 8% from $67.1 million in 9MFY22. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 20%, compared to 21% in 9MFY22;

  • Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.84, up 8% from $0.78 in 9MFY22; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $159.8 million, up 18% from $135.6 million in 9MFY22. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 43% in 9MFY22.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 9MFY23 and 9MFY22 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

 

9MFY23

9MFY22

Revenues

360.9

312.3

Services revenues

322.3

279.0

Gross margin

77%

76%

Cash provided by operating activities

141.7

130.6

Income from operations

96.8

77.4

Net income

72.5

67.1

Net income as a % of revenues

20%

21%

Earnings per diluted share

0.84

0.78

Adjusted EBITDA

159.8

135.6

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues

44%

43%

 

 

 

Cash Position

At October 31, 2022, Descartes had $237.4 million in cash. Cash increased by $48.4 million in Q3FY23 and increased $24.0 million in 9MFY23. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 in millions of dollars:

 

Q3FY23

9MFY23

Cash provided by operating activities

50.9

141.7

Additions to property and equipment

(1.0)

(4.4)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

(104.0)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

(0.1)

Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs

1.2

1.7

Payment of contingent consideration

-

(5.2)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(2.7)

(5.7)

Net change in cash

48.4

24.0

Cash, beginning of period

189.0

213.4

Cash, end of period

237.4

237.4

 

 

 

Credit Facility

On December 7, 2022, Descartes amended its $350.0 million revolving operating credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) that is available for general corporate purposes, including the financing of ongoing working capital needs and acquisitions. With the amendments, the Credit Facility’s features include:

  • With the approval of the lenders, the ability to expand the Credit Facility to a total of $500.0 million;

  • A five-year maturity with no fixed repayment dates prior to the end of the five-year term ending December 2027;

  • Borrowings under the Credit Facility are secured by a first charge over substantially all of Descartes’ assets;

  • Depending on the type of advance, interest rates under the revolving operating portion of the credit facility are based on the Canada or US prime rate, Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus an additional 0 to 250 basis points based on the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as defined in the Credit Facility;

  • A standby fee of between 20 to 40 basis points will be charged on all undrawn amounts; and

  • Certain customary representations, warranties and guarantees, and covenants.

As at October 31, 2022, $350.0 million of the Credit Facility remained available for use. We were in compliance with the covenants of the Credit Facility as at October 31, 2022 and remain in compliance as of today.

Conference Call

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. Designated numbers are +1 866 455 3403 for North America and +1 647 484 8332 for international, using Passcode 97832885#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations/financial-information. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until December 14, 2022, at the following address: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1D5944DA-D888-48B0-81C1-6D0326CA6AA1&LangLocaleID=1033 using Passcode: EV00137820. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations/financial-information.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley
+1-519-746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the current and future potential impact of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the current war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2022 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q3FY23, Q2FY23, Q1FY23, Q4FY22, and Q3FY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions)

Q3FY23

Q2FY23

Q1FY23

Q4FY22

Q3FY22

Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations

26.5

22.9

23.1

19.2

25.5

Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Investment income

(1.1)

(0.5)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Income tax expense

9.0

8.8

7.4

6.7

2.1

Depreciation expense

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.3

Amortization of intangible assets

14.7

16.1

15.1

15.0

15.4

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

3.6

3.8

2.9

2.9

3.0

Other charges

0.2

1.3

1.4

4.8

0.7

Adjusted EBITDA

54.5

54.0

51.2

50.1

48.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

121.5

123.0

116.4

112.4

108.9

Net income as % of revenues

22%

19%

20%

17%

23%

Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues

45%

44%

44%

45%

44%

 

 

 

 

 

 

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 9MFY23 and 9MFY22, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions)

9MFY23

9MFY22

Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations

72.5

67.1

Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

Interest expense

0.8

0.8

Investment income

(1.7)

(0.2)

Income tax expense

25.2

9.7

Depreciation expense

3.8

3.8

Amortization of intangible assets

45.9

44.1

Stock-based compensation and related taxes

10.3

8.7

Other charges

3.0

1.6

Adjusted EBITDA

159.8

135.6

 

 

 

Revenues

360.9

312.3

Net income as % of revenues

20%

21%

Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues

44%

43%


The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

 

October 31,

January 31,

 

2022

2022 (Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Cash

237,356

213,437

Accounts receivable (net)

 

 

Trade

45,712

41,705

Other

9,385

14,075

Prepaid expenses and other

22,846

21,974

Inventory

786

868

 

316,085

292,059

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

20,409

18,652

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

11,045

10,817

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

7,014

10,571

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

11,393

14,962

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

232,216

229,609

GOODWILL

658,040

608,761

 

1,256,202

1,185,431

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

Accounts payable

12,640

10,566

Accrued liabilities

72,296

56,442

Lease obligations

3,358

4,029

Income taxes payable

5,993

5,616

Deferred revenue

63,459

56,780

 

157,746

133,433

LONG-TERM DEBT

-

-

LEASE OBLIGATIONS

4,241

7,382

DEFERRED REVENUE

2,474

1,920

INCOME TAXES PAYABLE

8,322

7,354

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

35,255

35,523

 

208,038

185,612

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 84,817,994 at October 31, 2022 (January 31, 2022 – 84,756,210)

538,354

536,297

Additional paid-in capital

483,001

473,303

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(48,289)

(12,393)

Retained earnings

75,098

2,612

 

1,048,164

999,819

 

1,256,202

1,185,431


The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 31,

October 31,

 

October 31,

October 31,

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES

121,467

108,911

 

360,873

312,319

COST OF REVENUES

27,530

25,607

 

84,272

74,926

GROSS MARGIN

93,937

83,304

 

276,601

237,393

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

14,637

12,246

 

42,188

34,585

Research and development

17,400

15,989

 

52,124

46,681

General and administrative

12,293

11,139

 

36,635

33,000

Other charges

200

672

 

2,971

1,606

Amortization of intangible assets

14,710

15,364

 

45,844

44,110

 

59,240

55,410

 

179,762

159,982

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

34,697

27,894

 

96,839

77,411

INTEREST EXPENSE

(285)

(292)

 

(847)

(841)

INVESTMENT INCOME

1,037

51

 

1,651

175

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

35,449

27,653

 

97,643

76,745

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)

 

 

 

 

 

Current

9,252

4,615

 

21,591

11,481

Deferred

(272)

(2,453)

 

3,566

(1,824)

 

8,980

2,162

 

25,157

9,657

NET INCOME

26,469

25,491

 

72,486

67,088

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.31

0.30

 

0.85

0.79

Diluted

0.31

0.30

 

0.84

0.78

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

84,797

84,636

 

84,782

84,569

Diluted

86,483

86,328

 

86,400

86,164


The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 31,

October 31,

 

October 31,

October 31,

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income

26,469

25,491

72,486

67,088

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

1,289

1,282

3,835

3,784

Amortization of intangible assets

14,710

15,364

45,844

44,110

Stock-based compensation expense

3,576

2,951

10,099

8,118

Other non-cash operating activities

(97)

(73)

(46)

484

Deferred tax (recovery) expense

(272)

(2,453)

3,566

(1,824)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

5,240

776

5,962

8,858

Cash provided by operating activities

50,915

43,338

141,746

130,618

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

(1,005)

(1,254)

(4,427)

(3,850)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

-

(103,988)

(90,278)

Cash used in investing activities

(1,005)

(1,254)

(108,415)

(94,128)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Credit facility and other debt repayments

-

-

-

(1,068)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

-

(66)

(60)

Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs

1,156

1,042

1,655

2,539

Payment of contingent consideration

-

-

(5,215)

-

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,156

1,042

(3,626)

1,411

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(2,740)

(405)

(5,786)

(483)

Increase in cash

48,326

42,721

23,919

37,418

Cash, beginning of period

189,030

128,358

213,437

133,661

Cash, end of period

237,356

171,079

237,356

171,079


