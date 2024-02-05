This Descartes Systems Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 19% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of The Descartes Systems Group Inc.'s (TSE:DSG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Descartes Systems Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & COO John Pagan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$104 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$120. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Descartes Systems Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Descartes Systems Group insiders own about CA$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Descartes Systems Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Descartes Systems Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Descartes Systems Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Descartes Systems Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

