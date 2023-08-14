Do Descartes Systems Group's (TSE:DSG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Descartes Systems Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Descartes Systems Group has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Descartes Systems Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$506m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Descartes Systems Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$1.0m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$3.4m insiders spent purchasing stock. This bodes well for Descartes Systems Group as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the President & COO, John Pagan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$3.3m for shares at about CA$104 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Descartes Systems Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Descartes Systems Group To Your Watchlist?

Descartes Systems Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Descartes Systems Group deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Descartes Systems Group that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

