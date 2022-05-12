U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.25
    -28.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,636.00
    -107.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,800.25
    -169.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.20
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.22
    -0.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.60
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.49 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    -0.0095 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8520
    -0.0690 (-2.36%)
     

  • Vix

    34.12
    +1.13 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1200
    -1.8280 (-1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,422.87
    -1,484.47 (-4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    632.80
    -93.89 (-12.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.12
    -144.54 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Descartes and WeatherOptics Work Together to Improve Transportation Visibility and Risk Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WeatherOptics
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSGX
WeatherOptics
WeatherOptics

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeatherOptics, a leading weather intelligence platform and Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce announced that the combination of their solutions has the ability to provide freight brokers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) with greater visibility and management of transportation risk.

The combined solution of Descartes MacroPoint™ Capacity Network and WeatherOptics Impact Scores gives freight brokers and 3PLs access to granular weather impact insights, designed specifically for transportation management operations. By integrating WeatherOptics’ wide variety of weather-related risk scores into the Descartes solution, including road conditions and overall business disruption, organizations can identify which loads and lanes are at risk of disruption up to seven days in advance.

“WeatherOptics risk scores are unique because they produce a realistic weather impact signal for freight. Rather than wrestling with raw weather data, our software has already done the work for you,” said WeatherOptics CEO and co-founder Scott Pecoriello. “We’re excited to work with Descartes because our joint solution will now let freight brokers and 3PLs know when they need to pay closer attention to a certain load or lane based on predictive weather.”

WeatherOptics reduces weather impact data down to a simple risk score or delay time that allows businesses to easily understand how upcoming weather will affect their key operations. The company works with some of the largest shippers and supply chain software companies in North America to help predict and mitigate issues like trucking delays, warehouse disruptions, and changes in consumer demand.

The Descartes MacroPoint Capacity Network allows freight brokers and 3PLs to access over 320,000 carriers and their assets on more than 1 million truckload transportation lanes in North America. By using machine learning to match potential carriers in near real-time to open loads, the solution helps freight brokers and 3PLs to better rank carrier matches. They can send load offers to carriers either manually or automatically via configurable business rules that can incorporate considerations such as market indicators, pricing and company preference notifications. Through this use of intelligent automation, freight brokers and 3PLs have achieved on average 15 times more loads matched than processed manually.

“With the right capacity data and a better understanding of the impact of weather, freight brokers and 3PLs can take on loads with more confidence,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager Transportation Management at Descartes. “The combined solution offers an enhanced level of supply chain visibility that helps to mitigate the risk of potential delays on the efficient movement of customers’ goods.”
Visit Descartes MacroPoint to learn more about solutions for freight visibility and capacity matching

Visit WeatherOptics to learn more about the company’s solutions for supply chain management, emergency management, power & utilities, finance, and more.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About WeatherOptics

WeatherOptics is a leader in the weather intelligence space, providing companies with insights and forecasts that eliminate guesswork and improve visibility of key business operations. Our proprietary software combines predictive weather modeling with industry-specific data and translates weather impact down to a simple risk score or delay time. Founded in 2019 and with data available globally, WeatherOptics helps some of the world's largest businesses navigate safely and efficiently in spite of the weather. Learn more at www.weatheroptics.co.

Contact information:

Scott Pecoriello
scottpecoriello@weatheroptics.co
203-856-1883


Recommended Stories

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Ford Stock Tumbles, GM Slides After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Germany Says Russia Weaponizes Energy as Gas Feud Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using its energy exports as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US E

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Southwest Airlines More Influential in Early 737 MAX Training Than Previously Known, Legal Filing Suggests

    Documents cited in a court filing show the carrier worked with Boeing on issues including whether pilots should be trained on a new flight-control system; the airline disputes the claims

  • Foxconn Completes Acquisition of Lordstown Motors Electric Truck Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group completed a transaction with Lordstown Motors Corp. to acquire the electric-truck startup’s Ohio factory for $230 million and take over production of its Endurance pickup truck, a critical step as the iPhone manufacturer seeks to diversify into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withs

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Chief Says Finnish Accession Would Be Rapid

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the “accession process would be smooth and swift” should Finland decide to join the military alliance, after Helsinki’s top policy makers threw their weight behind a bid. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Forecasts

    Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:AMR ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Hecla Mining Company Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) shares in the week since its quarterly...

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stabl