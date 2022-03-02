U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.56
    +46.30 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.06
    +420.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,585.38
    +52.92 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.27
    +29.77 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.42
    +4.01 (+3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    -14.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0057 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8150
    +0.1080 (+6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3316
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5370
    +0.6470 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,151.82
    +568.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.62
    -5.91 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.14
    +94.94 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Descrypto appoints industry expert Creenagh Flynn as Chief Marketing Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Descrypto Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTCG
Descrypto Holdings, Inc.
Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

West Palm Beach, FL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descrypto Holdings, Inc. (formerly W Technologies, Inc.) (“Descrypto” or the “Company”) (OTC: WTCG) announced today that it has hired Creenagh Flynn as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

“Ms. Flynn brings an invaluable amount of knowledge and a keen understanding in both the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance space,” said Howard Gostfrand, CEO of Descrypto. “In addition, her in-depth understanding of the public markets and 18 years of experience in design, development and marketing technologies will serve Descrypto and its shareholders extremely well.”

Ms. Flynn commented, "I am both honored and elated to join the Descrypto team as its Chief Marketing Officer. I look forward to putting my 18 years’ experience in marketing, my extended expertise in DeFi, my passion for finance, the global adoption of Blockchain financial systems, and ethical capitalism, and my established industry network to work toward Descrypto’s success in both acquiring and elevating industry assets."

Descrypto Holdings, Inc. is a diversified Crypto platform and holding company. We are focused on digital financial services, NFTs and tokenization of assets which combined provide for a robust ecosystem providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging industry with exponential growth opportunities. Descrypto is focused on delivering shareholder value by acquiring and developing high-quality digital assets and services companies which adhere to our ESG policies while increasing the value and adoption of blockchain technologies worldwide.

Descrypto is currently going through the FINRA corporate action process for its new name and trading symbol to be reflected as part of the Company’s OTC Markets quote page.

For more information please visit our website: www.descrypto.io.

Investor Contact
Howard Gostfrand, CEO
hgostfrand@descrypto.io


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

    Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Citigroup sets new targets but analysts remain skeptical

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc unveiled a raft of new targets as it laid out its strategy for the next three to five years on Wednesday, but analysts remained skeptical about whether it can successfully execute the plan. The bank set new profitability targets and gave detail on the revenue and loan growth that will be required to achieve them, but also warned of rising expenses. The targets were posted as Chief Executive Jane Fraser hosted the bank's first investor day in five years, just over a year since she took the helm at the at the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth. Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.