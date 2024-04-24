New Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale is on track to open this year. Take a peek

A $450 million casino under construction in the West Valley near Loop 303 and Northern Avenue is on track to open by the end of the year, representatives from the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise said Tuesday during a tour of the work.

The casino, called Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy, will include 900 slot machines, 48 table games, high-limit slots and table games, a VIP lounge, sportsbook and several food venues, including a Starbucks, Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise, said.

The casino is near Glendale on land that has been taken into trust for the tribe. The city of Surprise will be providing emergency services for the site.

The interior theme of the casino was designed to mimic a butterfly, with the ceiling designed to invoke the patterns on a butterfly’s wings.

High-end steakhouse, pub will be anchor restaurants

A Morton’s The Steakhouse will take one of the spaces for a large, sit-down restaurant. The high-end steakhouse will have indoor and outdoor dining and a wine room. The other sit-down restaurant space will be a pub-style restaurant called Pub Stop, which will also have indoor and outdoor seating.

The casino will also have a five-venue food hall with four restaurant options and a bar. The restaurants will offer different options, including rotisserie chicken, tacos, burgers and sandwiches. Bean said the development team is working on a system that will enable patrons to order food from different restaurants in the food hall in one order at a kiosk.

Indoor cigarette smoking will not be allowed, but there is a smoking area outside.

The project will create about 5,500 construction jobs, and the casino’s operations will create about 1,000 permanent jobs.

The casino and accompanying parking garage are the first phase of development for Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy.

The second phase planned at the site will include a 350-room hotel with convention and meeting space, a rooftop bar, a 2,500-seat entertainment venue and a hotel pool. After the hotel, Bean said future phases would be aimed at creating an “entertainment district” to complement the casino and neighboring attractions like the Wildlife World Zoo, which is across the street.

Construction on the first phase will last about 19 months, Randy Howe, project development director for the enterprise, said.

The newest casino will be the fifth for the Tohono O'odham nation, which operates three casinos in southern Arizona, in Sahuarita, Tucson and Why, and a fourth location in the Phoenix metro near Westgate.

Tribe allowed to expand land after flood

The nation was allowed to expand its reservation space to include by about 10,000 acres because of a settlement in the 1980s. The deal replaced land on the reservation that was destroyed by flooding when Painted Rock Dam was built. The nation was allowed to identify sites on unincorporated land in Maricopa, Pima or Pinal counties, according to the settlement. The newest casino is being built on 110 acres of that land.

The casino and accompanying development are planned for about 80 acres of the site, Howe said. The remainder of the land can be used by the nation as it sees fit, but the project development team will come up with several different ideas for possible planning that the tribe can use or modify, he said.

Next phase of Desert Diamond West Valley coming first

Bean said the next phase of the new casino is planned to come after the second phase of development at the Desert Diamond West Valley casino, which is near Westgate at Loop 101 and Northern Avenue. That expansion will also be a hotel, which will be 19 stories tall, with 450 rooms, a rooftop bar and convention space. A timeline for that development has not been finalized, he said.

The West Valley location sees about 10,000 patrons a day, Bean said. The new location will be smaller, so he anticipates slightly fewer customers per day.

