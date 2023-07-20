Desert dining: Ono Hawaiian BBQ to open Indio location, Sumo Dog opens at Canopy at Citrus

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open its latest restaurant in Indio on july 28, 2023.

Indio is about to have several new options for dining out.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is opening its latest restaurant in Indio on July 28. A grand opening celebration that day will feature a ribbon cutting, a Hawaiian dance show, giveaways and one-day promotions for the public.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ first opened in Santa Monica in 2002 under the ownership of brothers Joshua Liang and Joe Lang. Today, the restaurant is headquartered in Diamond Bar and has 103 locations throughout Southern California and Arizona. The opening in Indio at 42-560 Jackson St. will mark its 104th location.

The grand opening event set to start at 11 a.m. on July 28 will feature exclusive in-store offers, including a buy one, get one free promotion. A raffle for a chance to win one of 50 restaurant gift cards valued at $100 will conclude at 1 p.m.

More: Coachella's Mi Tierra Bakery opens a second location at former Casillas Bakery in Indio

Ono Hawaiian BBQ has 104 locations spread out in California and Arizona. Its latest restaurant is set to open in Indio on July 28, 2023.

Customer favorites at Ono Hawaiian BBQ include Hawaiian barbeque chicken, spam musubis and the chicken katsu plate, according to Christine Jan, marketing director for the restaurant.

"We are aware Ono Hawaiian BBQ Indio has been highly anticipated for a while. We are excited to finally serve the community of Indio with a taste of paradise," Jan added.

Food at Ono Hawaiian BBQ is grilled fresh to order and the restaurant in Indio will have dine-in and drive-thru options.

Sumo Dog

The opening of Ono Hawaiian BBQ comes just days after Sumo Dog's official ribbon cutting on July 19. The fast-casual spot opened its doors at 49-830 Jefferson St. on June 3.

Sumo Dog got its start serving gourmet Japanese-inspired hot dogs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and is owned by local resident Jeffrey Lunak. Most Sumo Dog spots are located within sports venues across the country, including Yankee Stadium in New York City and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"They've opened up 15 locations and this is going to be their 16th location, in Indio," Mayor Oscar Ortiz said of Sumo Dog on Wednesday during a city council meeting. "We're happy to have them here, offering another family-friendly restaurant for our community."

Sumo Dog is the latest eatery to open in Indio's new Canopy at Citrus retail center. Cork & Fork relocated to the center in January and Lunas Pizza Bar & Grill followed, moving to the Canopy in June. Their neighbors include new restaurants Coral Sushi & Sake Bar and, offering a twist on longtime desert diner Keedy's, Keedy's On the Run.

Eliana Perez covers the eastern Coachella Valley. Reach her at eliana.perez@thedesertsun.com or on Twitter @ElianaPress.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio restaurants: Ono Hawaiian BBQ coming soon, Sumo Dog now open