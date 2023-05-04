Desert Farming Market Size Expands at Significant CAGR of 6.22% During 2023–2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

The in-depth research report on the global desert farming market covers many country-specific markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and North Africa region is considered to be the primary regions for desert farming due to the abundance of deserts in these regions and their favorable climate conditions for growing certain crops like dates and olives. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar are few countries in the Middle East that have been investing heavily in desert farming to meet their domestic demand and for export purposes.

Mew Delhi, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global desert farming market is flourishing because of rising adoption technological advancements, such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical farming, in agriculture; and a growing demand for food due to increasing population and rapid urbanization.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects the global desert farming market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029. Major growth drivers for global desert farming market include increasing demand for food, the necessity for sustainable agricultural practices, and the promotion of desert farming by governments. Due to the scarcity of arable land and water resources, desert farming has become an appealing solution for improving crop yield and ensuring food security. Advancements in technology, such as hydroponics and aeroponics, have made it feasible to cultivate crops in arid regions, reducing the dependence on traditional agriculture. Innovative techniques, including precision farming, vertical farming, and smart irrigation systems, have further increased the efficiency of desert farming and minimized the risk of crop loss. Also, government incentives and subsidies to encourage sustainable agricultural practices have played a significant role in driving the growth of the desert farming market. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and demand for sustainably grown produce have opened up new opportunities for market players to diversify their offerings and expand into new markets. However, lack of awareness and education among farmers and consumers and limited availability of suitable land and resources for desert farming projects are anticipated to restrain the growth of overall market.

Global Desert Farming Market – Overview

Desert farming refers to the practice of cultivating crops and raising livestock in arid or semi-arid regions with low precipitation and water scarcity. It involves the use of innovative techniques and technologies, such as drip irrigation, hydroponics, and greenhouse farming, to optimize water use and increase crop yields. Desert farming aims to address the challenges of food insecurity and climate change by providing sustainable and efficient solutions for agricultural production in regions where conventional farming is not feasible due to the harsh environment. It offers opportunities for farmers to diversify their income and improve their livelihoods, while also contributing to the conservation of natural resources and the preservation of biodiversity in fragile ecosystems.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Desert Farming Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the desert farming market. The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, making it difficult for desert farming companies to get the inputs they need to produce their crops. It led to production delays and reduced output, which could result in higher prices for consumers. Several desert farming companies rely on migrant workers to harvest crops. The pandemic made it difficult for these workers to travel to the farms, leading to labor shortages and reduced production. However, the pandemic highlighted the importance of food security, leading to an increased interest in local food production. This could benefit the desert farming industry, as it offers a way to grow crops in regions where traditional agriculture is not feasible. Also, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of modern technologies in the agriculture sector. Desert farming companies may be more likely to invest in technologies, such as hydroponics, which allow them to grow crops with less water and in smaller spaces.

Global Desert Farming Market – By Technique

By technique, the global desert farming market is divided into Greenhouse, Hydroponics, Nano clay, and Hydrogels segments. The greenhouse segment holds the highest market share. Greenhouses provide a controlled environment for crops, which is particularly important in desert regions where extreme temperatures and weather conditions can make traditional outdoor agriculture difficult or impossible. Greenhouses also allow for year-round crop production, regardless of seasonal changes or weather conditions, which can help desert farming companies maintain a consistent supply of produce and meet market demand. The use of greenhouses also allows for better resource management, including water and fertilizer use, which is especially important in desert regions where water resources are scarce. Advancements in technology have benefited the greenhouse segment, with automation and remote monitoring systems improving efficiency and reducing labor costs.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global desert farming market include AeroFarms LLC, Sundrop Farms Holdings Pty Ltd, Seawater Greenhouse Ltd, Desert Technologies FZCO, Sahara Forest Project Foundation, Greenbelt Microgreens Inc, Rahan Meristem Ltd, Wadi Food Limited, The Land Institute Inc, Terrasphere Systems LLC, WaterFX Inc, Qatar National Food Security Program, Heliae Development LLC, Dalsem Complete Greenhouse Projects, and Urban Oasis LLC. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In 2021 - The Sahara Forest Project was launched in Jordan to change the desert into fertile land for agriculture by using sustainable technologies, including seawater greenhouses, concentrated solar power, and desert revegetation. The project was designed to provide food, water, and renewable energy to local communities while also combating desertification and climate change.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Technique, Crop Type, Region Key Players AeroFarms LLC, Sundrop Farms Holdings Pty Ltd, Seawater Greenhouse Ltd, Desert Technologies FZCO, Sahara Forest Project Foundation, Greenbelt Microgreens Inc, Rahan Meristem Ltd, Wadi Food Limited, The Land Institute Inc, Terrasphere Systems LLC, WaterFX Inc, Qatar National Food Security Program, Heliae Development LLC, Dalsem Complete Greenhouse Projects, Urban Oasis LLC

By Technique

Greenhouse

Hydroponics

Nano clay

Hydrogels

By Crop Type

Dates

Alfalfa

Eggplant

Peppers

Tomatoes

Melon

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







