U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.00
    -78.87 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,383.78
    -695.40 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,258.63
    -289.44 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.95
    -35.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +1.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,687.41
    -65.94 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.34
    +24.04 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Desert Harvest Becomes 1st U.S. Company to Eliminate Single-Use Pill Bottles

·3 min read

Moves to Plant-Based Compostable Bags & Refillable, Rechargeable Smart Bottles

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Harvest, a manufacturer of nutritional supplements formulated with a proprietary super-concentrated aloe vera extract, today announced that it plans to phase out single-use plastic bottles for all of its products by the end of 2022. The decision makes Desert Harvest the first U.S. supplement company to abandon single-use pill bottles in favor of more sustainable packaging solutions.

The company is:

  • Transitioning to plant-based compostable bags for all supplements beginning this spring with its flagship Super-Strength Aloe Vera Capsules, which are widely used to relieve chronic bladder pain and other symptoms associated with disorders such as Interstitial Cystitis that affects 12 million men and women

  • Offering customers the option to purchase refillable, rechargeable, Bluetooth-connected smart bottles, including an app that tracks pill usage, pushes refill reminders, and more, with pre-orders now available at http://www.desertharvest.com/smart-bottle-pre-order

  • Removing 1,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean for every bottle purchased through an agreement with ImpacX, its smart bottle supplier

Smart Bottle (PRNewsfoto/Desert Harvest)
Smart Bottle (PRNewsfoto/Desert Harvest)

Desert Harvest will be selling ImpacX's Vitamins.io bottle under an exclusive six-month agreement that will introduce the patented technology to the U.S. The bottle is designed to be recharged on a monthly basis and last for five years, at which time Desert Harvest will provide a prepaid return label for recycling.

The initiative positions Desert Harvest as a leader in eliminating the use of single-use plastic pill bottles and the associated impacts on climate change, from the greenhouse gases emitted during manufacturing to the methane emissions from the landfills where empty bottles are discarded. Millions of these containers wind up in the waste stream every year, both from the $31 billion worth of supplements sold annually and from the nearly 4.7 million retail prescriptions filled on a yearly basis in the U.S. alone.

The transition to sustainable packaging is also the latest in a series of moves that Desert Harvest has taken to reduce its carbon footprint. The company uses Cradle to Cradle-certified USPS recycled packaging, its office building/warehouse is powered by hydropower, its print facility is wind-powered, and plans call for replacing company vehicles with an all-electric fleet by 2025.

"As an aloe vera company, sustainability is really in our DNA. Aloe vera is a naturally sustainable plant that does not deplete nutrients from the soil, can regenerate after you cut a leaf off, and can survive easily with any amount of water," said Heather Florio, CEO of Desert Harvest. "Moving to sustainable packaging was a logical next step and one that we hope will encourage other supplement companies to follow the same path as a means of fighting climate change."

About Desert Harvest
Desert Harvest is a provider of nutritional supplements and natural skincare products utilizing a proprietary, whole-leaf, super-strength aloe vera extract that delivers benefits not available from products made with diluted, partial-leaf aloe. Backed by science and extensive research, the company's products are used for underserved and under-recognized conditions ranging from interstitial cystitis to radiation dermatitis and other women's health and sexual health ailments. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Ellsworth, Maine. For more information, visit www.desertharvest.com.

Desert Harvest (PRNewsfoto/Desert Harvest)
Desert Harvest (PRNewsfoto/Desert Harvest)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-harvest-becomes-1st-us-company-to-eliminate-single-use-pill-bottles-301487744.html

SOURCE Desert Harvest

Recommended Stories

  • ALI Excavation Group tackles the renovation of the Port of Ste-Catherine's infrastructures with a contract of more than $5.5M

    One of Canada's smallest but most strategic harbours, the Port of Ste-Catherine, near the Lachine Rapids and facing Île-du-Seigneur on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, will be restored to its former glory within the next two years, thanks to major infrastructure renewal work that will result in the construction of more than 1.5 kilometers of storm water pipes, drainage and concrete slab repairs.

  • Government of Canada announces over $18.8 million in support for the air transportation ecosystem in British Columbia

    In a country as large as Canada, air connectivity is critical to the prosperity of all Canadians. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting economies, communities and businesses across the country.

  • Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestAround 27,000

  • Kenyan food prices: Why have they gone up so much?

    As Kenyans take to social media to lament rising costs, we look at what is behind the rising cost of living.

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • Blackstone Swears Off Oil-Patch Investing as Private Equity’s Retreat Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After watching big banks curtail lending and asset managers pare bets, fossil fuel producers are now losing access to some of Wall Street’s deepest pockets.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the West Blac

  • How Duke Energy Finds New Life for Old Power Poles

    As part of its sustainability programs, the company recycles or repurposes 90 percent of the 25,000 tons of wood waste produced annually

  • Dakota Access Pipeline Loses Supreme Court Appeal, Leaving Its Future Unclear

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access Pipeline, letting stand a ruling that required a new federal environmental analysis and left the pipeline vulnerable to being shut down.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets W

  • Iraq’s second largest lake drying up, turning up dead fish

    Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now, dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert. One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high levels of salinity.

  • Nat Gas Spikes Higher on Cold Temps, Low Stocks, LNG Demand

    “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

  • A 'triple-bottom-line Benefit' for Toronto Affordable Housing

    10-year partnership between Enbridge Gas, Toronto Community Housing Corporation has created both energy savings and emissions reductions

  • A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century

    Guy Stewart Callendar connected carbon dioxide concentrations with rising temperatures. GS Callendar Archive, University of East AngliaIn 1938, a British engineer and amateur meteorologist made a discovery that set off a fierce debate about climate change. Scientists had known for decades that carbon dioxide could trap heat and warm the planet. But Guy Callendar was the first to connect human activities to global warming. He showed that land temperatures had increased over the previous half-cent

  • Many restaurants face "extinction" amid COVID, inflation and staffing shortages

    As many as 80% of restaurants nationwide say they are in danger of closing without assistance.

  • 75% of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

    Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution. The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71% since 2019, while those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose to 82% from 75%, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries. Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.

  • M·A·C Cosmetics Launches Back-to-M·A·C Recycling Program in Germany, Norway, Greece & Czech Republic

    M·A·C Cosmetics’ has expanded its pioneer Back-to-M·A·C takeback program to Germany, Norway, Greece and the Czech Republic to further its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its pack...

  • Storms Eunice and Franklin generate half of Britain’s electricity

    The high winds that swept across the UK as storms Eunice and Franklin battered the country generated enough electricity to power half of Britain.

  • 'These Waters Are Hot': U.S. Auction Opens Up Offshore Wind Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- When the U.S. last auctioned big plots of ocean to companies that wanted to build offshore wind farms a few years ago, it raked in a then-record-setting haul of $405 million. That’s set to be obliterated tomorrow, when two dozen companies compete to bid on lease areas off the coasts of New York and New Jersey as the scramble to erect wind turbines all along the U.S. coast and decarbonize the nation’s electric grid heats up. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Se

  • Laundry 101: How to clean a washing machine — because yes, you need to be doing it

    More than 150,000 shoppers now swear by this one product to get the job done.

  • Sewage spill shuts down beaches in Southern California

    A stretch of Southern California beach at Newport Bay was closed Monday to swimmers and surfers, after up to 50,000 gallons (189,270 liters) of raw sewage spilled into nearby waters, authorities said.

  • European Gas Swings as Russia Discusses Separatist Recognition

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated, whipsawed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to decide on recognition of separatist regions of eastern Ukraine on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives