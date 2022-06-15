Desert Hope Treatment Center Expands Treatment for Veterans and First Responders Amid Rise in Those Seeking Help

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services throughout Nevada, is broadening the facility’s successful Battalion program. The Battalion program consists of a specialized curriculum that specifically addresses the unique challenges faced by veterans and first responders , such as PTSD, and helps them navigate their path to recovery.



“A veteran or first responder reaching out for help is a courageous first step,” said Derek Price, CEO of Desert Treatment Center. “Because the stigma of addiction and mental health conditions still undeservedly exists, admitting the need for treatment can be a significant challenge for people who society defines as heroes.”

According to statistics:

Up to 15-30% of first responders will develop PTSD

Alcohol use disorder is the most prevalent form of substance use disorder among military personnel

Increased combat exposure involving violence and trauma experienced by those who serve result in an increased risk of problematic drinking

Nearly 1 out of every 3 veterans seeking treatment for a substance use disorder has PTSD

Lead by Army veteran C.J. Jemison, the Battalion program includes treatment on how to manage post-traumatic responses, the impact of stress, family and relationships, and grief and loss among other topics relevant to veterans and first responders.

Battalion patients are treated in a closed cohort that is meant to recreate the type of camaraderie experienced as a veteran or first responder. This separation also allows for these patients to speak freely among their peers about topics many may never understand.

Much more information from Jemison and others about the treatment offered can be viewed on the “ Caring for our Nation’s Heroes ” panel discussion among program leaders.

“As a veteran, I want the patients of this program to know that they are not alone in this fight,” said Jemison. “After serving for our country and having the courage to get help, it is a privilege to now serve my fellow veterans and first responders when they need it most.”

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

DesertHopeTreatment.com is located in Las Vegas at 2465 E. Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Desert Hope treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 702-905-1219.

Contact:

Maz Rodriguez

Public Relations Manager

MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com

615-335-0893



