U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,137.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,040.25
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    +0.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.70
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1498
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5670
    -0.0780 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.42
    -2,178.96 (-9.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.78
    -45.92 (-8.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,864.77
    -749.86 (-2.62%)
     

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CDN$ 6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·2 min read

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 1, 2022 (the "Offering"), raising gross proceeds of CAD $6,090,400. The Company issued 2,342,461 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $2.60 per Unit. Each Unit is made up of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant allowing the subscriber to purchase one additional common share for a period of three years at a price of CAD $3.50 per share. The expiry of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company if the closing price for the common shares shall be equal to or greater than CAD $7.00 for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive trading days. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders fees of $128,128 in cash, 119,477 Finder units and 45,280 Finder warrants.

The Company plans to use the proceeds for exploration, and development of the Company's helium processing facilities, working capital and general corporate expenses.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4-month plus one day hold expiring January 14, 2022. Any securities referred to herein will not nor has been offered nor registered under the U.S. Securities act of 1933 (The "1933 ACT") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a person in the absence of such registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 ACT.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-announces-closing-of-cdn-6-million-private-placement-301623759.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Dow erases past four sessions of gains, sectors report losses across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Tuesday's market and sector losses in the after-hours trading session.

  • Insider Buying at Intel, National Western Life Could Indicate Value

    The companies' CEOs are buying the stock at multiyear lows

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Shares of semiconductor favorites Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) plunged Tuesday following the August consumer price index (CPI) release, down 7.6%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The synchronous decline wasn't hard to figure out -- this morning's CPI report came in higher than expected. Since so much this year has been about inflation, and the Federal Reserve's response to that inflation, it's no surprise to see these tech stocks down big today.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Why Adobe, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Are Falling Today

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were all tumbling today after the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that inflation increased faster than expected in August. Investors had been hoping for inflation to show signs of slowing down, but the increase in costs reminded everyone that it is not yet tamed. As of 12:13 p.m. ET today, Adobe fell by 5%, Meta plummeted 7.3%, and Netflix was down by 6.2%.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers of this morning. If you want to check out some more stocks losing value on Tuesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Notable stocks from the tech and communication services sectors, including Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Lumen […]

  • Ark's Cathie Wood calls Fed hikes a mistake and preps for deflation

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest cautioned that the Federal Reserve is making a mistake with its widely-expected interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation and said she is more concerned about deflation. The benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 2% and Treasury yields surged Tuesday after data showed consumer prices did not ease as anticipated in August and price pressures appeared to broaden. Markets are now anticipating a 100% probability the Fed raises benchmark interest rates at least 75 basis points at its meeting that concludes Sept. 21.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.