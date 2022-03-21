U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY COMPLETES DRILLING OF WELL #7 FOR HELIUM IN McCAULEY HELIUM FIELD, ARIZONA

  • DMEHF
  • DME

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (DME) is pleased to announce that it has set production casing to the top of the Granite Formation in Well #7 (13-1). In addition to the previously announced hydrogen and helium zones, the well encountered additional multiple zones where helium was shown to be present via the mass spectrometer. We had three repeated zones of interest for helium as were previously seen in Wells #4, 5 &6. Correlation and assessments are being performed by our geologic team. Excellent bottom hole pressures were observed in multiple prospective helium & hydrogen zones during drilling and flowed gas during operations. Our onsite equipment clearly displayed a nearly 50/50 ratio of sulfur-free hydrogen and helium in the upper formations.

"Our drilling and geological teams continue to display and improve on their innovative concepts and put them into real-world applications," said Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "Company drilling procedures which cement all casing strings back to the surface, serve to protect all possible water-bearing zones while allowing for commercial helium and hydrogen production."

With the completion of Wells #4, 5, 6 and 7, DME now feels that it has identified the outer boundaries of the McCauley Helium Field and owns all necessary leases. The drill rig has been released until the next drill program begins. A completion rig will start work in 3 to 4 weeks, sampling results will be published when that work is accomplished.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-completes-drilling-of-well-7-for-helium-in-mccauley-helium-field-arizona-301506316.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

