U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.00
    +31.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,939.00
    +227.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,756.50
    +124.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.90
    +16.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.72
    +2.25 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.80
    +13.10 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    +0.0067 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -2.36 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6420
    -1.0780 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,363.16
    +599.65 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.42
    +26.13 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.42
    +21.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. UPDATE ON THE McCAULEY HELIUM PROCESSING FACILITY

·2 min read

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company, November 11, 2022 - The Company is pleased to announce its plant build contractor, GENERON, is completing assembly and will begin testing of the plant by 11/18/2022. It is expected that the testing of all modular units will be completed by 11/29/2022. Once testing is completed, any issues which may arise during testing will be addressed before the final runup test prior to shipping.

The infrastructure for the McCauley Helium Processing Facility is completed and awaiting delivery of the four modular housing units containing all the components necessary to finish helium to end-user specifications. Site preparation included fencing, road work, gravel foundation, flow line trenching and installation. The plant will initially use natural gas generators to power the unit. DME has taken delivery of the solar panels; battery storage will be delivered in the new year.

"This is a major milestone in the evolution of DME," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. "This plant is the first of several that we plan to commission over the next few years. The commissioning of this plant is the culmination of years of research and development, resulting in a vertically integrated primary producer of helium servicing Arizona end-users."

The Company has tested additional zones in the Gunnar Dome well with flow sampling of gas and it is expected to have those results by the end of November. The rig was released.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-corp-update-on-the-mccauley-helium-processing-facility-301675180.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c3398.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Apple’s $191 Billion Single-Day Surge Sets Stock-Market Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s surge Thursday was one for the record books.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets WrapThe world’s most valuable company added $190.9 billion in market value, the most ever by a US-listed compan

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Dow Jones Soars 1,200 Points On Inflation Report: Why The Market Rally Has Room To Run

    The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Buffett's Berkshire sheds large portion of US Bancorp stake

    In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said it owned just over 53 million U.S. Bancorp shares, for a 3.6% stake, on Oct. 31, down from 144.7 million shares, or 9.8%, on Dec. 31, 2021. Berkshire began investing in the Minneapolis-based bank in 2006, according to regulatory filings.

  • AMD stock jumps amid boosted sales from Taiwan Semiconductors, chip industry

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the chip space after Taiwan Semiconductors experiences a boost in sales.

  • Should Investors Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

    With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.

  • EV roundup: Tesla bull throws in the towel, Nio reports strong sales, Rivian rises on outlook

    Tesla, Nio, and Rivian are three big EV stocks moving today. Here's why.

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • FTX Latest: BlockFi Halt, SEC Probe, Asset Freeze Deepen Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the embattled crypto exchange FTX, is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for potential violations of securities rules. The Bahamas, where his FTX.com arm is based, froze the assets of a local trading subsidiary and “related parties.”Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • NIO shares soar in Hong Kong despite earnings miss

    NIO Inc. shares soared in Hong Kong, tracking Wall Street gains overnight as slower-than-expected U.S. inflation buoyed markets and helped investors shrug off the Chinese electric-car maker's earnings miss.

  • Why Canoo Shares Rose and Then Fell Today

    Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) joined the big jump in many technology and electric vehicle stocks this morning after it reported its third-quarter update last night. In addition to its quarterly update, the maker of electric lifestyle and work vehicles announced it had entered into an agreement to purchase a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since the start of the third quarter, Canoo has announced several agreements for its commercial vehicles.

  • Ready to Sell Moderna? Check Out This Chart First

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was a winning investment during the early days of the pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine leader climbed more than 400% in 2020. This year, Moderna shares are heading for a 35% decline.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 27 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.