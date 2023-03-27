U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY DEEPENS AND SETS PRODUCTION CASING ON WELL#3

CNW Group
·2 min read

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully re-entered Well #3. After running Cement Bond Log (CBL) to verify that all water courses were protected via multiple strings of casing, previously set and cemented in December 2020. The Company then deepened the well into the Pre-Cambrian Granite. The casing was set and cemented, and a cased hole log was run to verify cement. Cementing procedures were done in accordance with Company practices. This includes circulating cement to the surface on multiple strings to ensure protection and segregation between formations. Desert Mountain Energy understands the importance of protecting aquifers. The Company chooses to exceed Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission regulations by setting more casing and cementing it to the surface. These additional measures add in excess of $200,000.00 per well, on deeper wells. Completion rig availability to finish and test zones will determine when the well can be sampled.

"Mass Spectrometer readings did show both Hydrogen and Helium in different zones without any mass-spec delineations of sulfur and no additional water zones were encountered under previously set and cemented casings," said Robert Rohlfing CEO of DME. "After sampling Well # 3 a decision will be made on whether it is compatible with the McCauley Helium Processing Facility and if so, transported there to increase the throughput once in operation.".

The recently completed financing will allow the Company to grow the business as described in recently published interviews and the corporate presentation available on the website.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

