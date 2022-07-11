U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY MOBILIZES RIG AND UPDATE ON THE McCAULEY FIELD LEASE

·3 min read
  • DMEHF

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.  (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the rig has been released to us and will be mobilized to our Gunnar Dome prospect in Arizona. The intended depth of this well is 4,500'+- and is designed to test all zones to the top Granite Formation. We will be utilizing our same successful drilling procedures, including multiple casing strings designed to protect all zones and the environment. Our geologic modelling suggests that the gas composition should contain high concentrations of nitrogen. At this point, we would anticipate initially running any commercial quantities of helium through the plant currently under construction by GENERON.

The Company feels that since this is a documented domal structure with closure on all sides the well has been situated to take maximum advantage of the trapping mechanisms of the underlying formations.

The helium processing plant construction continues and assembly by GENERON will be shipped to us via our trucking company upon completion.  When finished, the plant will be situated on property that the Company currently owns and is not subject to any form of lease agreements. The Company continues to be contacted by numerous entities looking to secure some percentage level of helium from us when we go into production. As of today, other than for the USFCR documents to allow us to get paid the same day as transport, we have not signed any long-term contracts. We have multiple ongoing discussions with company's whom we have signed MDNAs and therefore, will not be making any comments concerning those negotiations or the methodology for pricing. It is our goal to have no account receivables in relation to helium production.

With regards to future hydrogen production, we have signed MDNAs and are actively working to develop a long-term strategy and look forward to having announcements on that sector within the next 30-45 days. This sector by its very nature must be considered as a long-term possible factor for the Company.

The Company was notified by Chevelon Minerals LLC., the owner of the McCauley family minerals, that a company which had previously attempted to lease from the family was making a claim that a valid lease with them was already in play.

The Company, early in its due diligence with Chevelon Minerals LLC., had been advised by the McCauley family that, after the material requirements of this prior lease had not been met, they had restructured their mineral ownership and placed the leases in question into Chevlon Minerals LLC. The representative also stated that they would work with the company in defence of the title and leases that Desert Mountain Energy Corp. has with them. For the record, the Company has paid Chevelon Minerals LLC. in excess of $33,000.00 for the leases it currently has of record which includes the lease under wells 4, 5, 6, and 7. 

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-mobilizes-rig-and-update-on-the-mccauley-field-lease-301584019.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

