DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY REPORTS HELIUM GRADES AVERAGING OVER 3.5% IN McCAULEY HELIUM FIELD OFFSET'S

·2 min read
In this article:
  • DMEHF

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S.OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (DME) is pleased to announce that Helium concentrations in Offset Wells #5, #6 & #7 were higher than originally found in Discovery Well #4. The average Helium percentage makeup using combined starting flow rates from the offsets was 3.511%. CO2 averaged 0.0201% with the balance of the gas being Nitrogen. These zones were perforated to be combined with Well #4 to create the most balanced level and mixtures of gas to initiate production from the McCauley Helium Processing Facility. "We are thrilled that these wells increase the Helium average significantly above Discovery Well #4's results," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. "This will make the wells much more profitable."

The average Helium spot tests on the offsets were more than almost three times those of Well #4. A pay zone with over 4% Helium in Well #5 located in the Rohlfing Helium Field will also be processed in the same processing facility. These overall levels of increased Helium combined with below minimal levels for CO2 are confirmation of our geologic modelling.

DME is building the first solar-powered Helium processing facility using Hydrogen as a backup power source in North America. The Company's goal is to produce as near to zero carbon footprint, from our operations as possible.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-reports-helium-grades-averaging-over-3-5-in-mccauley-helium-field-offsets-301544665.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

