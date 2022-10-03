U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,602.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,867.00
    +66.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,999.75
    -35.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,674.80
    +5.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    +2.78 (+3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.32 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.73
    +0.89 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9900
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,197.95
    -97.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -7.35 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,847.59
    -46.22 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY SIGNS JOINT OPERATING AGREEMENT & GUNNAR DOME WELL UPDATE

·2 min read

TSX.V: DME
U.S. OTC: DMEHF
Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.  (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) with Beam Earth Ltd. The JOA initially encompasses the shallow hydrogen zones found while drilling in the McCauley helium field.  The agreement provides for the Company's continued ability to remain focused on its helium prospects, whilst utilizing Beam Earth ltd. expertise in hydrogen. Furthermore, this agreement provides the basis for opportunities for other JOA's with Beam in jurisdictions outside of Arizona.

"The cooperation of our technical teams provides a like-minded approach to exploration, development and production of helium and the emerging technologies surrounding the optimization of lower cost, naturally occurring hydrogen," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. "We look forward to working together with Beam Earth on the complexity of the geological settings and specific geophysical options required to be able to repeatedly duplicate successful exploration."

The Company has tested two zones in the Gunnar Dome well and found helium. The gaseous composition of that specifically tested interval would not be compatible for production with the planned McCauley Helium Processing Facility. Therefore, the Company is scheduling the rig and associated equipment to come out, isolate the tested zone and complete the well into another zone where helium was seen on the mass spectrometer without the inclusion of other noble gases. DME will advise upon completion of that work.

The Company would also advise that it has filed a counterclaim for damages in regards to the original injunctive action by the City of Flagstaff. The Company will only comment as appropriate in this matter. A copy of the filing may be found online, at the Coconino County Clerks' office.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-mountain-energy-signs-joint-operating-agreement--gunnar-dome-well-update-301638424.html

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a mont

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsO

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Credit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s new chief has asked investors for less than 100 days to deliver a new turnaround strategy. Turbulent markets are making that fe

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.1m The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investment now that the company has lost US$6.0b in value

    The recent price decline of 7.8% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -- fell 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 12.7% decline. The country's most valuable company by market cap -- the only one currently perched above $2 trillion in value -- proved mortal last week.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]