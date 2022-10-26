Desert Resort Management Sponsors National Night Out Event

National Night Out volunters from Associa Desert Resort Management

(L to R): Scout the Safety Dog; Jennifer Zeivel, Office Director; Genney Groesbeck, Client Accounting Manager; Gretchen Redewill, Controller; Shelly Bricker, Director of Marketing; Sarina Trujillo, Assistant Community Association Manager; Paula Tapia, Vice President.

INDO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa company providing community management services throughout the greater Coachella Valley, Idyllwild, and Big Bear Mountain areas, recently attended the Indio Police Department’s National Night Out (NNO) event as a sponsor and exhibitor. Hundreds of residents attended the family friendly event which featured fire trucks, bounce houses, food vendors, and live music. They joined local emergency responders to promote safety awareness, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.

Scout the Safety Dog – ASK’s official community outreach liaison – also made an appearance. In addition to posing for photos with residents and first responders, he gave children coloring books with tips on how stay safe at home and around their neighborhoods.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, DRM works closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. Texas, California, and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons.

“Safety and security are two of the biggest concerns for any community we serve,” said Desert Resort Management branch president and CEO Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®. “Our ongoing participation in National Night Out allows us meet residents face-to-face and help them build strong, lasting partnerships with local law enforcement agencies.”

