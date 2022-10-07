Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Size to Grow by 3971.5 Thousand Tons, Activated Carbon to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The desiccant and adsorbent market has been segmented by product (activated carbon, silica gel, ceramic balls, and others) and geography (APAC, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America). By product, the activated carbon segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for air purification and separation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desiccant and Adsorbent Market 2022-2026

The desiccant and adsorbent market size is expected to increase by 3971.5 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The desiccant and adsorbent market covers the following areas:

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Sizing

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Forecast

Desiccant and Adsorbent Market Analysis

Key Companies and their Offerings

Almatis BV, Axens, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corp., CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd, Standard Industries Inc., XINTAO Network Studio, Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Zhongbao molecular sieve Co. Ltd, ZR Catalyst Co. LTD., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Almatis BV - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including Alumina, which is used in the production of aluminum metal.

Axens - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including AxSorb A/Abm, AxSorb D/DB, and AxSorb 510.

BASF SE - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including F200, which is used for drying a wide variety of liquids and gases.

Calgon Carbon Corp. - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including FLUEPAC and FILTRASORB, which are used for the purification of low-pH solutions and other liquid process applications.

CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG - The company offers desiccants and adsorbents, including 3A molecular sieve, which is used in coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, natural gas processing and liquefied natural gas, refining, solvent drying and treating, petrochemicals, ethanol dehydration, and industrial drying.

The desiccant and adsorbent market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in demand for oxygen concentrators as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as reduced service life due to a high level of impurities may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Desiccant And Adsorbent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 3971.5 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.0 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almatis BV, Axens, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corp., CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Global Adsorbents Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Xintao Technology Co. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemicals Co. Ltd, Standard Industries Inc., XINTAO Network Studio, Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Zhongbao molecular sieve Co. Ltd, and ZR Catalyst Co. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ceramic balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Almatis BV

10.4 Axens

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Calgon Carbon Corp.

10.7 CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG

10.8 Hengye Inc.

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.11 Standard Industries Inc.

10.12 Zeolites and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

