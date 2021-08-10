U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,013.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.50
    +17.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.28
    +0.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4700
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,867.46
    +77.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.04
    -0.26 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Design Core Detroit Announces Programming for 2021 Edition of Detroit Month of Design

·7 min read

With support from the title sponsors, William Davidson Foundation and Rocket Companies, and partners like MillerKnoll, & Foot Locker with more than 80 cultural experiences

DETROIT, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Core, the stewards of Detroit's designation as the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, announced their lineup of cultural programming for the 2021 edition of Detroit Month of Design. Spanning the entire month of September, more than 150+ participants will present over 80 events and special projects - the largest number for the festival to date. This year's edition will include talks, tours, exhibitions, workshops, installations, and other immersive experiences. Showcasing some of the best cultural sites and experiences that the US can offer, Detroit Month of Design has crafted a calendar of in-person and virtual events.

Design Core Detroit announces programming for 2021 edition of Detroit Month of Design with more than 80 cultural experiences
Design Core Detroit announces programming for 2021 edition of Detroit Month of Design with more than 80 cultural experiences

"For this year's edition of Detroit Month of Design, we are proud and excited to present a calendar of compelling and enriching cultural experiences that showcase the tenacity and creativity that makes Detroit a UNESCO Design City," said Olga Stella, Director of Design Core Detroit. "Through the generous support of sponsors, Rocket Companies and the William Davidson Foundation, we hope that the festival will attract a broader audience to familiarize themselves with the diverse set of creatives that make up Detroit's design community."

Now in its 11th edition, Detroit Month of Design is dedicated to highlighting Detroit's unique community voice. Following 2020, Detroit designers continue to focus on the future, create solutions to complex problems, and accelerate the transition to a more inclusive world. This year's identity celebrates the growth within Detroit's design community while honoring its distinctive cultural roots through compelling experiences for all - whether they are enjoyed outside, safely indoors, or from the comfort of home.

"Design is one of the main passion points for us here at Rocket Companies, so it only made sense to further ingrain ourselves within the design community of Detroit by partnering with the Detroit Month of Design," said Andy Vitale, Executive Vice President of Design at Rocket Mortgage. "Not only do we have the privilege to support a hyper-talented local artist with an exhibition of her work, but we get to wave a flag for all the talent across our city."

"Through Month of Design, Design Core Detroit continues to shine a light on the strength and diversity of Detroit designers and design business that sets this community apart. The William Davidson Foundation is proud to sponsor this year's festival and Design Core's work to introduce and highlight Detroit designers to national and global audiences," said Darin McKeever, President and CEO, of the William Davidson Foundation.

A full schedule for Detroit Month of Design is available here.

EXHIBITIONS
Cranbrook Chair Show
Cranbrook Academy of Art & Jack Craig Studio
With graduates like Florence Knoll, Harry Bertoia, and Eero Saarinen, the legendary Cranbrook Academy of Art presents the Cranbrook Chair Show which will show a range of approaches to the topic of 'chair' and how it interacts with the community. Dates & Details

Discard Detroit
Mike Han, Synecdoche Design, & Ryan Southen
An exploration in Mid-Century Modern, this collection of unique pieces is established by a multidisciplinary team in Detroit working with objects connected to the region. Dates & Details

Moments of Immersion presented by Rocket Companies
Yazmin Dababaneh
An immersive and experiential exhibition containing individual works that encapsulate and immerse viewers moments at a time. Dates & Details

Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks
Collected Detroit, Art Impact Connect, & Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit (MMODD)
Featuring portraits of Rosa Parks by the renowned 94-year-old painter/sculptor Artis Lane, this exhibition will feature multimedia imagery -- from paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs and prints to a Presidential medal -- relating to Civil Rights icons/issues across the globe. Dates & Details

Morphogenesis / Thread
NEXT:SPACE
Morphogenesis; Cody Norman transforms recycled plastic to look and feel organic and almost natural through the use of robotic 3D printing and a handheld plastic extrusion gun. |Thread; Elizabeth Salonen, created abstract embroideries as a form of meditation and a way to help with anxiety and depression. Dates & Details

INSTALLATIONS
Sneaker House presented by Foot Locker
Design Core
Sneaker House celebrates creatives in sneaker culture with visually dynamic installations from We Are Culture Creators, Jenna VanFleteren, Onzie Norman, & Darryl Blanding and an art show featuring the works of Sherrie Savage, Taylor Childs, Torrence Jackson, and Natalie Pryor. Dates & Details

BLISS
Michigan Opera Theater
BLISS is a soul-soothing paean by acclaimed Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, replaying an excerpt of Mozart's Marriage of Figaro to create the feeling of an eternal looped moment of repentance and grace, Dates & Details

TALKS + WORKSHOPS
Toyota Lecture Series presents Dapper Dan
College for Creative Studies
Known for using exquisite leathers, furs, and other fine materials, Dapper Dan first drew powerful New York City hustlers as clientele, this talk is an exploration of Dapper Dan's philosophy to design. This lecture is free and open to the public; seating is limited and registration is required. Dates & Details

Transformational Change in Legacy Organizations - Lessons from Detroit and Beyond
D-Ford
This virtual session will present insights emerging from the challenges and success of design and transformation inside companies, and institutions in Detroit and beyond. Dates & Details

Design Jam: Adaptive Active Apparel & Accessories
College for Creative Studies
Design Jam will shift product innovation for the limb loss community which typically happens behind a few closed doors, to a collective and open space. Dates & Details

Palette Cleanser
Parini, NEXT:SPACE, & Flor
This event will serve to acquaint the Detroit design community with Parini's interior design process, local artisans represented by NEXT:SPACE, and floral installation process and technique by Flor. Dates & Details

Creating an Inclusive Design Ecosystem
Herman Miller, Diversity in Design Collaborative
Join the Diversity in Design (DID) Collaborative along with a special panel of collaborators and community members for an engaging discussion as we explore issues around lack of diversity in the design industry—specifically the underrepresentation of Black creatives. Dates & Details

TOURS
A Guided Tour of Detroit's Oudolf Garden
Piet Oudolf
Enjoy the plant and garden artistry of world-renowned designer Piet Oudolf's newest public garden on Detroit's Belle Isle. Dates & Details

Detroit Month of Design by the Numbers
8 Design Experiences
20 Exhibitions
11 Installations
4 Open Studios
12 Talks
8 Tours
15 Workshops
4 Youth + Family

ABOUT DETROIT MONTH OF DESIGN
Detroit Month of Design is a citywide celebration of creativity that gathers designers and the greater community to celebrate Detroit's role as a national and global design capital. Every September, partners from all across Detroit, from emerging studios to established companies and educational institutions, come together to show off their latest works and ideas. These cross-disciplinary events take place in all corners of the city, highlighting the work that makes Detroit a City of Design.

ABOUT DESIGN CORE
Design Core Detroit champions design-driven businesses and their role in strengthening Detroit's economy. It offers services to strengthen, grow and attract design businesses, increase market demand for design services and tells Detroit's design story locally and globally. Design Core is a department within the College for Creative Studies, which is a private, nonprofit art and design college in Detroit, MI.

Design Core serves design-driven industries that specialize in design or utilize design as a central discipline of their business strategy. As the steward of Detroit's UNESCO City of Design designation, Design Core serves as the convener and backbone organization for the Detroit City of Design initiative.

SOCIAL
Instagram & Twitter | @Designcoredet

PRESS

PURPLE PR
Tripp Potts
tripp.potts@purplepr.com
+1 502 235 8040
designcore@purplepr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/design-core-detroit-announces-programming-for-2021-edition-of-detroit-month-of-design-301351346.html

SOURCE Design Core Detroit

Recommended Stories

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • If you've got extra cash, should you pay off your mortgage or invest?

    Got extra disposable income? Here's how to make the right choice for it.

  • ‘I wonder if he married me for monetary reasons’: I want to buy a home without putting my husband of 7 years on the deed

    'He wanted half from the sale of the house I inherited from my mother.'

  • When to expect your second child tax credit payment

    More than 30 million households are set to get their second child tax payment from the IRS this week.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Bitcoin has a shot at $100,000 in ‘everything rally’ that sweeps up stock market, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicts

    The stock market could see a major upswing to end 2021 as a part of an “everything rally” sparked, at least partly, by falling cases of the delta variant, predicts analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Milton's Sell-Off: Indicted Nikola Founder Dumps 7M Shares, Transfers 600,000 Others

    Indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton sold 7 million of his 79 million shares in the electric truck startup last week, pulling in $71.5 million that he may need for his legal fight against federal fraud charges. Separately, Bloomberg reported Milton has hired two lawyers who defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk when he ran afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Terence Healy represented Musk, and Brad Bondi served as counsel for Tesla Inc. when the SEC investigated the electric carmaker'

  • Real Estate vs. Stocks: Which Is Better?

    Real estate and stocks are two of the major classes of assets available to investors. They each offer returns on your investments, but for different reasons. Their risk factors are different as well. In the real estate vs. stocks debate, … Continue reading → The post Real Estate vs. Stocks: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.