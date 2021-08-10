Design Core Detroit Announces Programming for 2021 Edition of Detroit Month of Design

With support from the title sponsors, William Davidson Foundation and Rocket Companies, and partners like MillerKnoll, & Foot Locker with more than 80 cultural experiences

DETROIT, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Core , the stewards of Detroit's designation as the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, announced their lineup of cultural programming for the 2021 edition of Detroit Month of Design . Spanning the entire month of September, more than 150+ participants will present over 80 events and special projects - the largest number for the festival to date. This year's edition will include talks, tours, exhibitions, workshops, installations, and other immersive experiences. Showcasing some of the best cultural sites and experiences that the US can offer, Detroit Month of Design has crafted a calendar of in-person and virtual events.

"For this year's edition of Detroit Month of Design, we are proud and excited to present a calendar of compelling and enriching cultural experiences that showcase the tenacity and creativity that makes Detroit a UNESCO Design City," said Olga Stella, Director of Design Core Detroit. "Through the generous support of sponsors, Rocket Companies and the William Davidson Foundation, we hope that the festival will attract a broader audience to familiarize themselves with the diverse set of creatives that make up Detroit's design community."

Now in its 11th edition, Detroit Month of Design is dedicated to highlighting Detroit's unique community voice. Following 2020, Detroit designers continue to focus on the future, create solutions to complex problems, and accelerate the transition to a more inclusive world. This year's identity celebrates the growth within Detroit's design community while honoring its distinctive cultural roots through compelling experiences for all - whether they are enjoyed outside, safely indoors, or from the comfort of home.

"Design is one of the main passion points for us here at Rocket Companies, so it only made sense to further ingrain ourselves within the design community of Detroit by partnering with the Detroit Month of Design," said Andy Vitale, Executive Vice President of Design at Rocket Mortgage. "Not only do we have the privilege to support a hyper-talented local artist with an exhibition of her work, but we get to wave a flag for all the talent across our city."

"Through Month of Design, Design Core Detroit continues to shine a light on the strength and diversity of Detroit designers and design business that sets this community apart. The William Davidson Foundation is proud to sponsor this year's festival and Design Core's work to introduce and highlight Detroit designers to national and global audiences," said Darin McKeever, President and CEO, of the William Davidson Foundation.

EXHIBITIONS

Cranbrook Chair Show

Cranbrook Academy of Art & Jack Craig Studio

With graduates like Florence Knoll, Harry Bertoia, and Eero Saarinen, the legendary Cranbrook Academy of Art presents the Cranbrook Chair Show which will show a range of approaches to the topic of 'chair' and how it interacts with the community. Dates & Details

Discard Detroit

Mike Han, Synecdoche Design, & Ryan Southen

An exploration in Mid-Century Modern, this collection of unique pieces is established by a multidisciplinary team in Detroit working with objects connected to the region. Dates & Details

Moments of Immersion presented by Rocket Companies

Yazmin Dababaneh

An immersive and experiential exhibition containing individual works that encapsulate and immerse viewers moments at a time. Dates & Details

Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks

Collected Detroit, Art Impact Connect, & Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit (MMODD)

Featuring portraits of Rosa Parks by the renowned 94-year-old painter/sculptor Artis Lane, this exhibition will feature multimedia imagery -- from paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs and prints to a Presidential medal -- relating to Civil Rights icons/issues across the globe. Dates & Details

Morphogenesis / Thread

NEXT:SPACE

Morphogenesis; Cody Norman transforms recycled plastic to look and feel organic and almost natural through the use of robotic 3D printing and a handheld plastic extrusion gun. |Thread; Elizabeth Salonen, created abstract embroideries as a form of meditation and a way to help with anxiety and depression. Dates & Details

INSTALLATIONS

Sneaker House presented by Foot Locker

Design Core

Sneaker House celebrates creatives in sneaker culture with visually dynamic installations from We Are Culture Creators, Jenna VanFleteren, Onzie Norman, & Darryl Blanding and an art show featuring the works of Sherrie Savage, Taylor Childs, Torrence Jackson, and Natalie Pryor. Dates & Details

BLISS

Michigan Opera Theater

BLISS is a soul-soothing paean by acclaimed Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, replaying an excerpt of Mozart's Marriage of Figaro to create the feeling of an eternal looped moment of repentance and grace, Dates & Details

TALKS + WORKSHOPS

Toyota Lecture Series presents Dapper Dan

College for Creative Studies

Known for using exquisite leathers, furs, and other fine materials, Dapper Dan first drew powerful New York City hustlers as clientele, this talk is an exploration of Dapper Dan's philosophy to design. This lecture is free and open to the public; seating is limited and registration is required. Dates & Details

Transformational Change in Legacy Organizations - Lessons from Detroit and Beyond

D-Ford

This virtual session will present insights emerging from the challenges and success of design and transformation inside companies, and institutions in Detroit and beyond. Dates & Details

Design Jam: Adaptive Active Apparel & Accessories

College for Creative Studies

Design Jam will shift product innovation for the limb loss community which typically happens behind a few closed doors, to a collective and open space. Dates & Details

Palette Cleanser

Parini, NEXT:SPACE, & Flor

This event will serve to acquaint the Detroit design community with Parini's interior design process, local artisans represented by NEXT:SPACE, and floral installation process and technique by Flor. Dates & Details

Creating an Inclusive Design Ecosystem

Herman Miller, Diversity in Design Collaborative

Join the Diversity in Design (DID) Collaborative along with a special panel of collaborators and community members for an engaging discussion as we explore issues around lack of diversity in the design industry—specifically the underrepresentation of Black creatives. Dates & Details

TOURS

A Guided Tour of Detroit's Oudolf Garden

Piet Oudolf

Enjoy the plant and garden artistry of world-renowned designer Piet Oudolf's newest public garden on Detroit's Belle Isle. Dates & Details

Detroit Month of Design by the Numbers

8 Design Experiences

20 Exhibitions

11 Installations

4 Open Studios

12 Talks

8 Tours

15 Workshops

4 Youth + Family

ABOUT DETROIT MONTH OF DESIGN

Detroit Month of Design is a citywide celebration of creativity that gathers designers and the greater community to celebrate Detroit's role as a national and global design capital. Every September, partners from all across Detroit, from emerging studios to established companies and educational institutions, come together to show off their latest works and ideas. These cross-disciplinary events take place in all corners of the city, highlighting the work that makes Detroit a City of Design.

ABOUT DESIGN CORE

Design Core Detroit champions design-driven businesses and their role in strengthening Detroit's economy. It offers services to strengthen, grow and attract design businesses, increase market demand for design services and tells Detroit's design story locally and globally. Design Core is a department within the College for Creative Studies, which is a private, nonprofit art and design college in Detroit, MI.

Design Core serves design-driven industries that specialize in design or utilize design as a central discipline of their business strategy. As the steward of Detroit's UNESCO City of Design designation, Design Core serves as the convener and backbone organization for the Detroit City of Design initiative.

