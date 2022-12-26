U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9090
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.96
    +23.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.95
    -1.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Web Design Leader, Star Digital Marketing Launches Award-Winning Website

Star Digital Marketing
·3 min read
Star Digital Marketing
Star Digital Marketing

Boutique Performance Based Digital Marketing Agency Offering Comprehensive Services for Business Owners and Service Providers

Victoria, Australia, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Digital Marketing, a boutique performance-based digital marketing company announces the launch of their award-winning website. From creating stunning websites to helping businesses increase their traffic and sales, this company has assisted small and medium-sized businesses and service providers with result-oriented digital marketing services. The company follows a holistic approach combined with traditional and real-life marketing expertise to deliver the right results. A website is the face of the business, and this is where visitors become customers. It is essential to have a stunning and functional website backed by a foolproof user interface.

Star Digital Marketing – Victoria, Australia
Star Digital Marketing – Victoria, Australia


Star Digital Marketing – Victoria, Australia

Star Digital creates precisely that to help generate a solid online marketing structure starting with a reliable web design. There is an entire team of talented, professional, creative, and experienced website developers who do more than just design a website. They transform their client’s vision into an idea and ensure that the idea transitions into business operations smoothly on time and within the budget. The company takes pride in its in-house web design and development team in Melbourne and offers services in Brisbane, Sydney, and other locations across the nation. They currently have a client cap of 200 businesses, which continues to grow.

Many businesses still need to be more apprehensive about how digital marketing works for them and how a digital marketing agency can help build their businesses online. One of the primary reasons for this doubtfulness is that they have had a very unsuccessful relationship with their previous digital marketing agencies. Due to a lack of experience or knowledge, business owners often partner with agencies that provide generic strategies that often do not work in favor of the businesses. Star Marketing is a company that breaks all these chains by working closely with the business, understanding the nature of the business and business model, and recommending proven strategies.

It is no easy feat to reach the #1 position on the search engine results of Bing or Google. There is a huge amount of competition not just among the respective niches but also with the digital marketing companies working for many other such businesses in the same location. That is why Star Digital is very selective when choosing their client. They choose one client per niche in one location as they feel that it is unethical to work with multiple clients operating in a similar industry in the same location. The agency sees this as an opportunity to take the traffic from the competing business and divert it to their client’s website. This is good enough for companies to choose Star Digital Marketing over other agencies.

To learn more visit https://stardigital.com.au/our-work/

About Star Digital

Star Digital Marketing is a boutique digital marketing company specializing in web design & development, branding, SEO, social media marketing, marketing, and sales automation, pay-per-click, email marketing, amazon marketing, content marketing, conversion rate optimization, app development, and website maintenance and website audit services. The company offers three offices located in Victoria, NSW, and Queensland.

###

Contact

Star Digital Marketing – Victoria, Australia

Phone: 1300 928 199

Website: https://stardigital.com.au/

Star Digital Marketing
Star Digital Marketing








newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


Recommended Stories

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • 'It's a bit like musical chairs right now': Big employers like Google, IBM no longer require college degrees in a tight job market, but experts warn that may not last

    Should you still plan to send your kids off to college?

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts Refin

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • Amazon's Advertising Business Still Has Lots of Room for Growth

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) $36 billion advertising business could still get a lot bigger. Analysts expect ad spend through online retailers to grow 25.8% to 28.4% next year, and the market could reach $100 billion in the U.S. alone by 2026. As ad spend shifts to retailers, Amazon's ad business could double its revenue again in just a few short years.

  • Comcast Customers Face a Huge Holiday Data Breach

    First a price hike, then Comcast customers got an unwanted present for the holidays (how to know if you are impacted).

  • Not All Retirement Accounts Should Be Tax-Deferred

    When does it make more sense to save for retirement in taxable accounts rather than tax-sheltered retirement accounts?

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    You can count on Berkshire going shopping again in 2023. These two stocks should be at the top of Buffett's list.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Africa

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve most advanced countries in Africa. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Africa. Africa is one of the richest continents in the world when it comes to natural resources. The continent has vast resources of valuable metals such as […]

  • How To Make Your Own Retirement Fund

    Making sure you have a large enough nest egg to retire on is a challenge. Here’s how to accomplish the task, one step at a time.

  • The Media Industry Is Handing Apple and Amazon a Big Opportunity

    Television producers are finding it harder to sell their series to almost everyone in the media industry. Just two companies ordered more scripted series in the second half of 2022: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). As the pressure grows for traditional media companies to start generating profits from their streaming services and old hats like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) look to reinvigorate subscriber growth, the demand for new series has fallen considerably.

  • Bain & Co Say Young, Affluent Clients Want This From Advisors

    As young investors grow their wealth, financial services firms gain a once-in-a-generation opportunity to score new business, according to a brief from management consulting firm Bain & Company. Wealth management is an important path through which to connect to this … Continue reading → The post Bain & Co. Identifies What Young, Affluent Clients Want From Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement

    Federal workers receive a monthly income in retirement based on specific formulas. While these formulas vary depending on certain factors, income and service years are key components of their benefits. The basic calculation involves the three highest years of income … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

    Storage Café has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement.