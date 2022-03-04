DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the design, research, promotional and consulting services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider design, research, promotional and consulting services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The design, research, promotional and consulting services market section of the report gives context. It compares the design, research, promotional and consulting services market with other segments of the professional services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, design, research, promotional and consulting services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the design, research, promotional and consulting services market include Accenture, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Total SA, PowerChina, WPP plc, PwC, Ernst & Young, Omnicom Group Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and Fluor Corporation.



The global design, research, promotional and consulting services market is expected to grow from $3987.91 billion in 2021 to $4401.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6257.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The design, research, promotional and consulting services (also referred to as general professional services) market consists of the sales of design, research, promotional and consulting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer expertise and services to a wide range of industries, and in some cases to households and individuals. Activities include architectural services, engineering services, design services, research services, advertising services, photographic services, and other design, research, promotional and consulting services. Design, research, promotional and consulting establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. These establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.



The main types of design, research, promotional and consulting services are photographic services, market research services, advertising, public relations, and related services, scientific research and development services, environmental consulting services, management consulting services, specialized design services, architectural and engineering consultants and related services. Photographic services is a department of Design and Publication Services which offers photographic services to University academics and employees, such as a photographer and a photo lab technician. The different modes include online and offline. The various service providers include large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.



North America was the largest region in the design, research, promotional and consulting services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in design, research, promotional and consulting services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the design, research, promotional and consulting services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the design, research, promotional and consulting services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services



9. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Segments

12.1. Global Photographic Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Portrait Studios Services; Commercial Studios

12.2. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Marketing Research And Analysis Services; Public Opinion And Election Polling

12.3. Global Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Advertising Agencies; Other Advertising Services; Public Relations; Direct Mail Advertising; Billboard & Outdoor Advertising; Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms; Print Advertising Distribution

12.4. Global Scientific Research And Development Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Social Sciences And Humanities Services; Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences; Nanotechnology Services; Biotechnology Services

12.5. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Site Remediation Consulting Services; Other Environmental Consulting Services; Water And Waste Management Consulting Services; Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence

12.6. Global Management Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Operations Advisory; Financial Advisory; Technology Advisory; Strategy Advisory; Other Consulting Services ; HR Advisory

12.7. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Interior Design Services; Graphic Design Services; Industrial Design Services; Fashion And Other Design Services

12.8. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Engineering Services; Architectural Services; Laboratory Testing Services; Surveying & Mapping Services; Building Inspection Services; Geophysical Services; Drafting Services



13. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Metrics

13.1. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026F, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Expenditure, 2016-2026F, Global

